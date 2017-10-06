The Sun News
6th October 2017 - Alleged rights violation: Patience Jonathan slams N2bn suit against EFCC
6th October 2017 - Emeahara Fvour 09053516268
6th October 2017 - FG to shut down NERFUND over N17.5bn bad loans
6th October 2017 - A minister and his GMD
6th October 2017 - NSF 2017: Trolling Nigeria into tolerance
6th October 2017 - My thoughts on our path to greatness
6th October 2017 - At 57, Nigeria can do better
6th October 2017 - Buhari and 2019, to be or not?
6th October 2017 - Bob Ogbuagu (1925-2017)
6th October 2017 - Mega menace in megacity: Killer craters, gullies take over Lagos roads
Alleged rights violation: Patience Jonathan slams N2bn suit against EFCC

Alleged rights violation: Patience Jonathan slams N2bn suit against EFCC

— 6th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan has slammed a N2billion rights enforcement suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The suit was predicated on Order 2 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009 and Sections 34(1), 36(1), 37, 42 and 44 of 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the suit, the former First Lady, through her lawyer,

I.A Adedipe (SAN), is asking the court for an order for general damages/compensation in the sum of N2bn only against the EFCC jointly and severally for the violation of her fundamental rights.

The applicant wants a declaration that her incessant harassment by the EFCC through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation by EFCC, trial or conviction by a court is a violation of her rights under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

The applicant wants a declaration that indiscriminate freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC under the guise of investigation of proceeds of crime, without any invitation or interrogation by the respondent is a violation of her rights to own property and to fair hearing guaranteed under Sections 44 and 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution. 

“A declaration that the invasion, breaking into and ransacking of the applicant’s family property by the agents of the respondent in the absence of the applicant or any member of her family, while purporting to be executing a search warrant is a violation of the applicant’s fundamental human rights to private and family life guaranteed under the provisions of Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“A declaration that the incessant harassment of the applicant by the respondent on the ground of her political views expressed by reason of her being a member of the opposition party in Nigeria, is a violation of the applicant’s fundamental human right to freedom from discrimination, guaranteed under Section 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“An order of court restraining the respondent, whether by itself, its agents, privies or any person acting on its behalf from further violating the applicant’s fundamental rights adumbrated above.”

The matter assigned to Justice John Tsoho was mentioned yesterday, but was adjourned to November 16, 2017.

