Fred Itua, Abuja; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Worried over alleged plots by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been summoned to Abuja.

Daily Sun gathered that the PDP senators, who traveled outside Abuja, have been asked by the leadership of the party and its caucus in the Senate to return.

READ ALSO: Drama as Melaye sits with PDP senators

At press time, some senators had already returned to Abuja. The summon, Daily Sun learnt, is to rally round Saraki and Ekweremadu.

The returning senators are expected to hold series of meetings at the weekend to brainstorm on how to checkmate any planned leadership change.

Some senators who spoke in confidence, said they had traveled to the village ahead of senatorial primaries of the party coming up soon. They said their stay outside Abuja was cut short, following recent developments in the polity.

One of them told Daily Sun that senators who traveled outside Nigeria were expected to return before Saturday night, when an elaborate meeting will be held with the leadership of the party.

Already, PDP members in the House of Representatives are meeting to fashion out their own strategy on how to counter an alleged offensive against the leadership of both chambers.