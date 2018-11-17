A reliable government official familiar with the probe told Saturday Sun in Abuja yesterday that the DSS has since submitted the report of its findings to AGF Malami for review and appropriate legal advice.

According to the source, “I’m aware the Minister of Justice, is on the case. He may take it over or die naturally. The outcome of the review of the DSS investigative report by the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation in few days ahead, will decide Oshiomhole’ s faith.”

When Saturday Sun contacted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC late yesterday to confirm whether it has also gotten a copy of the report for further investigation, the anti-graft agency through its spokesman, Tony Orilade said the Commission is not investigating Oshiomhole on the bribery allegation.

“We, therefore, don’t have a say as to the status of the allegations or the stage the investigation is at the moment, if at all there is such. If and when we are availed with such petition of financial impropriety, the EFCC, being a responsible anti-graft agency, will surely do the needful,” the agency’s spokesman stated.