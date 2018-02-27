Alleged N9.4bn ‘fraud’: EFCC grills ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah

Former minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Oduah, has been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N9.4bn fraud during her tenure.

The senator representing Anambra North reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters at 11:00am, yesterday, to honour a longstanding invitation.

She was, however, allowed to go home yesterday night but is scheduled to return to the EFCC, today .

“She was invited over allegations ordering on abuse of office and money laundering. One of the allegations concerns fraud in the N9.4 billion ISEC contract for security installations in some airports,” a source said.

Earlier in the month, Oduah issued a statement where she denied alleged diversion of funds when she was minister.

Oduah, who was in charge of the Aviation ministry from July 2011 to February 2014, maintained that all contracts awarded during her tenure followed due process.

“As minister of Aviation, I committed myself to the service of my country to the very best of my ability and as it is widely acknowledged, my record and performance as the minister of aviation remain laudable and unbeatable

“What we did in Aviation was so far reaching that it had never been done before, it was so unprecedented,” said Oduah.

She said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was in such a bad shape that even the restrooms were not usable.

“Most of the airports were worse than motor parks.

“We took them on and efficiently and in a very timely manner changed every single one of them and we did not just change that, we changed the safety of the Nigerian airspace…”

In 2013, Oduah was embroiled in car purchase allegations when reports emerged that she had compelled the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to procure bullet-proof vehicles for her.

The purchase drew nationwide controversy, and activists including Femi Falana (SAN) urged the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation with a view to prosecuting the former minister.