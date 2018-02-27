The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Alleged N9.4bn ‘fraud’: EFCC grills ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah
27th February 2018 - 7 killed, houses razed as Christian, Muslim youths clash in Kaduna
27th February 2018 - IBB destroyed Labour movement –Jega
27th February 2018 - 2019: We stand by our elections timetable, INEC tells National Assembly
27th February 2018 - Civil war veteran, Achuzia, is dead
26th February 2018 - Ex-Army chief Minimah refunds N1.7 billion – Nation
26th February 2018 - CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”
26th February 2018 - Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits
26th February 2018 - Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others
26th February 2018 - Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate
Home / Cover / National / Alleged N9.4bn ‘fraud’: EFCC grills ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah

Alleged N9.4bn ‘fraud’: EFCC grills ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah

— 27th February 2018

Former minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Oduah, has been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N9.4bn fraud during her tenure.

The senator representing Anambra North reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters at 11:00am, yesterday, to honour a longstanding invitation.

She was, however, allowed to go home yesterday night but is scheduled to return to the EFCC, today .

“She was invited over allegations ordering on abuse of office and money laundering. One of the allegations concerns fraud in the N9.4 billion ISEC contract for security installations in some airports,” a source said.

Earlier in the month, Oduah issued a statement where she denied alleged diversion of funds when she was minister.

Oduah, who was in charge of the Aviation ministry from July 2011 to February 2014, maintained that all contracts awarded during her tenure followed due process.

“As minister of Aviation, I committed myself to the service of my country to the very best of my ability and as it is widely acknowledged, my record and performance as the minister of aviation remain laudable and unbeatable

“What we did in Aviation was so far reaching that it had never been done before, it was so unprecedented,” said Oduah.

She said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was in such a bad shape that even the restrooms were not usable.

“Most of the airports were worse than motor parks.

“We took them on and efficiently and in a very timely manner changed every single one of them and we did not just change that, we changed the safety of the Nigerian airspace…”

In 2013, Oduah was embroiled in car purchase allegations when reports emerged that she had compelled the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to procure bullet-proof vehicles for her.

The purchase drew nationwide controversy, and activists including Femi Falana (SAN) urged the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation with a view to prosecuting the former minister.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged N9.4bn ‘fraud’: EFCC grills ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah

— 27th February 2018

Former minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Oduah, has been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N9.4bn fraud during her tenure. The senator representing Anambra North reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters at 11:00am, yesterday, to honour a longstanding invitation. She was, however, allowed to go home yesterday night but is…

  • 7 killed, houses razed as Christian, Muslim youths clash in Kaduna

    — 27th February 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna No fewer than seven persons were feared killed while several others were injured as a result of violent clashes that erupted between Christian and Muslim youths at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday. Several houses were also reportedly razed in the community located along the Kaduna-Kafanchan expressway, about 31…

  • IBB destroyed Labour movement –Jega

    — 27th February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has blamed former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida for deploying divide and rule tactics as well as eventual ban to destabilise the labour movement  in Nigeria. Prof. Jega equally blamed long years of military rule for weakening the nation’s labour…

  • 2019: We stand by our elections timetable, INEC tells National Assembly

    — 27th February 2018

    •Commission acting within existing laws –Senate Romanus Ugwu; Fred Itua, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will not be in any hurry to alter its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections, despite the re-ordering done by the National Assembly. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who said…

  • Civil war veteran, Achuzia, is dead

    — 27th February 2018

    • How my father died –Son • South East, South South leaders, others mourn   Chukwudi Nweje; Paul Osuyi, Asaba; huks Onuoha, Umuahia A civil war veteran and Biafran hero, Colonel Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, is dead.  He died at 89, yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State, during a brief illness, according…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share