The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Alleged N864m graft: Ill-health stalls ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed’s trial
17th October 2017 - FG woos new core investor for Ajaokuta steel complex
17th October 2017 - Abaribe applies to be discharged as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety
17th October 2017 - Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG
17th October 2017 - BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs
17th October 2017 - NNPC: Senate defers ‎probe of Kachikwu, Baru
17th October 2017 - School canceled, public gatherings banned as plague kills 63 in Madagascar
17th October 2017 - We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank
17th October 2017 - WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi
17th October 2017 - BREAKING: Obasanjo, Makarfi in secret meeting
Home / National / Alleged N864m graft: Ill-health stalls ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed’s trial

Alleged N864m graft: Ill-health stalls ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed’s trial

— 17th October 2017

The trial of former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed was, on Tuesday, stalled at an FCT High Court Gudu, due to his ill-health.

The defendant was not in court due reportedly to stomach problem, while his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, was also absent as he was bereaved.

In a letter addressed to the court, Uche asked for an adjournment saying he lost his younger brother.

Mohammed is facing a six-count charge bordering on false declaration of assets and graft to the tune of N864million.

In his response to the defendant’s absence in court, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) prosecutor, Prince Ben Ikanni, expressed his disappointment.

“In my 27 years as a prosecutor, I have never seen an accused person treat the court with such levity,’’ Ikanni said.

He also said that he had conceded to the adjournment asked by the defendant’s counsel, and that he leaves it at the discretion of the court.

Ikanni, acknowledged the fact that the defence had written to the court formally, but also stated that it should be on record that the defence asked for an adjournment.

Mr. Mbami Tula, counsel representing the defendant’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, said he didn’t understand why the EFCC prosecutor was “going on as if the case was on.’’

He told the court that he has made an undertaking to produce a medical report on the health status of the defendant, whom he said suffered stomach problems as a result of food poisoning.

Tula said that it was unfortunate that the lead counsel was bereaved and wasn’t present in court.

“Everybody will be sick and we will all die,’’ Tula said.

The judge, Justice Abubakar Talba, after listening to the arguments of both parties, told them to work out a convenient date for hearing.

Talba adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for hearing. (NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged N864m graft: Ill-health stalls ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed’s trial

— 17th October 2017

The trial of former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed was, on Tuesday, stalled at an FCT High Court Gudu, due to his ill-health. The defendant was not in court due reportedly to stomach problem, while his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, was also absent as he was bereaved. In a letter addressed to the court, Uche…

  • FG woos new core investor for Ajaokuta steel complex

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it was looking for a new core investor to activate the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who stated this at the ongoing 2nd Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja, also disclosed that the Federal Government had…

  • Abaribe applies to be discharged as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety

    — 17th October 2017

    The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinaya Abaribe, has applied to the court to be discharged from the suretyship, bond and recognizance of the bail of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. In an application filed against the Federal Government, Nnamdi Kanu, and his co-defendants, Senator Abaribe is asking…

  • Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG

    — 17th October 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained the details of the recent bilateral talks it had with the Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira. It said the bilateral talks were centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long-standing cordial and…

  • BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs

    — 17th October 2017

    …Demand completion of permanent site …Says, ‘Our lives under threat’ From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of National Library of Nigeria (NLN) have shut down its headquarters, in Abuja, demanding urgent action that would herald the completion of its headquarters in the nation’s capital. The construction work at the NLN headquarters located at the Independence Road,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share