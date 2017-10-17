Alleged N864m graft: Ill-health stalls ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed’s trial

The trial of former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed was, on Tuesday, stalled at an FCT High Court Gudu, due to his ill-health.

The defendant was not in court due reportedly to stomach problem, while his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, was also absent as he was bereaved.

In a letter addressed to the court, Uche asked for an adjournment saying he lost his younger brother.

Mohammed is facing a six-count charge bordering on false declaration of assets and graft to the tune of N864million.

In his response to the defendant’s absence in court, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) prosecutor, Prince Ben Ikanni, expressed his disappointment.

“In my 27 years as a prosecutor, I have never seen an accused person treat the court with such levity,’’ Ikanni said.

He also said that he had conceded to the adjournment asked by the defendant’s counsel, and that he leaves it at the discretion of the court.

Ikanni, acknowledged the fact that the defence had written to the court formally, but also stated that it should be on record that the defence asked for an adjournment.

Mr. Mbami Tula, counsel representing the defendant’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, said he didn’t understand why the EFCC prosecutor was “going on as if the case was on.’’

He told the court that he has made an undertaking to produce a medical report on the health status of the defendant, whom he said suffered stomach problems as a result of food poisoning.

Tula said that it was unfortunate that the lead counsel was bereaved and wasn’t present in court.

“Everybody will be sick and we will all die,’’ Tula said.

The judge, Justice Abubakar Talba, after listening to the arguments of both parties, told them to work out a convenient date for hearing.

Talba adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for hearing. (NAN)