The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday, issued a bench warrant against a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Former Governor Nnamani is being charged with an alleged fraud of N5.3 billion.

Justice Chuka Obiozor issued bench warrant against the Nnamani for failing to appear in court, on Monday, for his scheduled re-arraignment.

The judge held that Nnamani’s counsel failed to give a tenable reason why his client was absent from court.

Details later…