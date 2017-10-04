The Sun News
Alleged N30tr revenue fraud: Senate to hand over recalcitrant firms to EFCC

— 4th October 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate says plans have been concluded to hand over companies found culpable in its investigation into alleged N30 trillion revenue scam in the import and export value chain, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

Chairman of the joint committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, Hope Uzodinma, made this known in an interview with newsmen, on Wednesday.‎

Uzodinma said those to be handed over to the EFCC were those found to have manipulated the foreign exchange procedures and those involved in money laundering, round-tripping and  abuse of foreign exchange manual.

Uzodinma said the committee will pass all established evidences against the companies to the commission for immediate prosecution.‎

Uzodinma also revealed that ‎companies with established cases of infractions within the import, export value chain would be referred to the Nigeria Customs Service for blacklisting.

“We  have also established another department  of the investigation, which is abuse of fiscal policies from Federal Ministry of Finance. Most of these companies that have applied and gotten approval as manufacturers of different products, assemblers  of various products but import finished goods in the name of CKD will be charged for economic crime.‎

“We are going to follow up the prosecution  with all evidences available to us. As we are about  concluding our investigation on the  60 selected companies being currently investigated, it is very clear that so much collectable revenues are still  hanging.

“These are monies that government would have used to ease governance and provide necessary  infrastructure and amenities to the citizenry. So, this committee will not sit back and allow the economy to crumble.  This is just 60 selected companies. We are visiting over 1000 companies,’’ he said.

The federal lawmaker also said of the 60 companies in its first phase of investigation, the committee had been able to interact with 50 while 10 of the companies were on the run. He vowed that the committee would ensure that those  companies were fished out by the relevant  security agencies.

On the funds recovered so far, Sen. Uzodinma said a significant amount  of money had been returned by some companies.‎

He said:  “Many of those companies have paid  partially. I know that with the evidences we have against them we are confident  that these companies are now aware that we caught them. We cannot let go of what belongs to government.

