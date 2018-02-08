Alleged N2.1b fraud: Dokpesi’s wife received over N100m – witness

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A prosecution witness, Abubakar Madaki, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, how wife of Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Oluwatosin, received over N100 million from the N2.1 billion paid to DAAR Investment company by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Chief Dokpesi and his company DAAR Investment are facing trial before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court over the N2.1 billion allegedly paid to DAAR investment account with First Bank of Nigeria from Central Bank of Nigeria based on payments mandate issued by the National Security Adviser (NSA) office.

‎The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the money was paid for a non existing contract.

‎Madaki, who investigated the case against Dokpesi, told the trial court that the Bureau of Public Procurement confirmed that “there was no contract and no reason for the payments.”

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, on Wednesday,‎ the witness said that the EFCC traced part of the fund from DAAR investment account to the Presidential debate group .

The witness further told the court that Dokpesi who transferred the money to the Presidential debate group claimed it was his contribution to the group.

The witness further mentioned the beneficiaries of the money to include Alhaji Abubakar Jijiwa who got N100m; Timawus Mathias, a staff of AIT, Yola office got N20m as a resource person and ‎another N8.1m for political jingles and Mrs Oluwatoysin Dokpesi who received over ‎N100 million.

The witness further told the court that two personal assistants of Chief Dokpesi, Gabriel Agoyin and Godfrey Usifoh received N40 million and N30 million respectively from the fund.

Madaki also told the court that Trending shed Nigeria limited received a total of N230m from the fund. According to the witness, the managing director of the company Mrs. Bosode confirmed the company received N46 million in five installments from the fund.

The witness further told the court that Mathias received N4.5m as compensation for his accident’s vehicle.

“The sum of N4.3 million and N2.3 million was used for extension of electricity installation for AIT office in Yola and another N1.3m for borehole in IAT office, in Yola.

He said that Jijiwa confirmed in his statement that the N100 million given to him from the fund as a soft loan, though the 1st defendant claimed that Jijiwa was paid as a resource person.

On the claim by Dokpesi that the money was to carry out media activities , the witness said the commission wrote the media organisations the defendant had listed.

According to him, EFCC obtained responses from Silver bird, Punch, Guardian Newspapers, KissFm, Von, CapitalFM , leadership Newspapers, Abuja broadcasting ,Media Trust and Nigerian Pilot Newspapers.

The letters from media houses were admitted and marked as exhibits.

The witness said that the commission also wrote the Bureau of Public Procurement to find out if there was a contract and the Bureau responded that there was no contract and no reason for the payments.

The matter has been adjourned to March 9, 2018 for cross examination of the witness.