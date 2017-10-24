The Sun News
Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-gov. Shema's trial to begin Feb. 13

A Katsina State High Court has fixed Feb 13, 2018, for mention of the case filed by Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) against former governor Ibrahim Shema, alleged to have misappropriated N11 billion state fund.

Shema had challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the case but lost at the Court of Appeal in Kaduna.

The ex-governor is now at the Supreme Court, which has fixed Nov. 8, to hear his appeal on the verdict by the appellate court.

During the proceedings at the state High Court on Tuesday in Katsina, the defence counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), prayed the court to adjourn the case, pending the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on jurisdiction.

However, the prosecution counsel, Mr Earnest Obunadike objected to the request by the defence, urging the court to proceed with the trial.

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita-Bako, who adjourned the case to Feb. 13, 2018, for mention, however, said the court might fix an earlier date, if the Supreme Court delivers its verdict before the adjourned date.

The Katsina State Government had petitioned the EFCC accusing Shema of misappropriating about N11 billion during his tenure.(NAN)

