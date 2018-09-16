– The Sun News
Home / National / Alleged N117b debt: I haven’t committed Ekiti to any debt – Gov. Fayose
FAYOSE

Alleged N117b debt: I haven’t committed Ekiti to any debt – Gov. Fayose

— 16th September 2018

…challenges the DMO, banks, APC to publish any debt he owes from 2014.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he has not committed the state to any debt either by taking bond or borrowing from any financial institution since he assumed office for the second time on October 16, 2014 till date.

He, therefore, challenged anyone, financial institution or the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to publish any debt he owes on behalf of the state since he assumed office.

Governor Fayose stated this, on Sunday, in reaction to allegation by the Transition Committee set up by the APC Governor-elect, John Kayode Fayemi, claiming that the state’s debt profile, according to the data they allegedly obtained from the DMO, currently stands at N117 billion.

The Ekkti State governor dismissed such claims as  “cheap blackmail and lies from the out of hell.”

READ ALSO: Osinbajo inaugurates 20,000 unemployed youths into OYES

Said he, ” I have not committed Ekiti to one Naira since I assumed office as governor for the second term. I haven’t borrowed from any financial institutions.

“The Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Federal Ministry of Finance are the approving authority.

“Fayemi should publish any document from these approving authorities showing any money borrowed by my administration.

“I did not borrow take any bond or borrow from any financial bank. The figure which Fayemi is talking about is the money his administration borrowed which was restructured as it was done for other states.

“The administration of Fayemi brought Ekiti to N25 billion  bond and N32 billion commercial loan and the state will pay the bond until year 2022. The commercial loan was restructured like it was done for other states.

” In my first tenure, I left N10.4 billion in the covers of government but I started this administration on October 16, 2014 meeting huge debt incurred by my predecessor, John Kayode Fayemi.”

Governor Fayose also justified the purchase of a new vehicle for himself and the approval of the severance packages of his deputy and himself, saying “When Fayemi was leaving as governor in 2014, he left with a car which he bought for himself and so did other governors before him.

“So, you can’t expect me also not to have a befitting car when I am leaving office. Fayemi is only displaying hypocrisy.

READ ALSO: 2019: We won’t hand over power to thieves, says APC

“Fayemi himself ordered a Jeep of almost N7 million for me when l was still Governor-elect in 2014, but he didn’t pay for it.

“I had also bought a Jeep for former Governor Niyi Adebayo to honour him. That is how it is done every four years.

“If Fayemi’s government wants to probe me, I will present myself and would not behave like a coward like he did.  I have served Ekiti, l have given my best.

“Relevant documents will be handled over to the in-coming administration at the appropriate time,” he assured.

Governor Fayose blamed his inability to offset workers’ outstanding salaries on the Federal Government’s alleged deliberate refusal to pay debts it owed Ekiti.

“If the Federal Government has paid all outstanding it is owing Ekiti, l would not be owing any salary now.

“The FG is owing Ekiti budget support of two months now, the Paris refund was withheld and they have refused to also pay the refund of N11 Billion for the Federal Roads which the state did.

“If the FG had paid these  outstandings , I wouldn’t be owing Ekiti workers any salaries now. Deliberately, the FG withheld them so that I am not able to offset the four months workers salaries before Ekiti election.  Still, Ekiti people voted for PDP.

” The FG  recently paid Osun State over N16 billion but deliberately refused to pay Ekiti its own.

“They are waiting for when Fayemi will be sworn in and pay him. That is okay with me as long as the ordinary Ekiti man benefit from it. Ekiti owns the money,” Governor Fayose said.

 

