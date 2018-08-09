Alleged marginalisation: Esan groups give Edo Speaker 21 days to resign

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The leadership of the Coalition of Esan Youth Groups has given the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, 21 days to vacate his seat for allegedly breaching the principle of federal character.

According to the Coalition, made up of‎ political leaders, social, cultural and student groups from Edo Central Senatorial District, Adjoto’s resignation would pave way for equal political balancing and restore the political tripod in the state which his speakership altered.

“As it stands today, Governor Godwin Obaseki is from Edo South, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Phillip Shaibu and the Speaker Hon. kabiru Adjoto, are both from Edo North while Edo Central is left out in the political sharing of key positions”, the group observed.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed inaugurates rehabilitation of Oro township road

In the petition signed by the Leader, Secretary-General and Public Relations Manager of the Coalition, Messrs Odion Ekeoba, Saint Moses and Kingsley Ohens, respectively, the group stressed the need for political balancing among the senatorial districts in the state, adding that the obvious marginalisation of Esan people since 2008 must be addressed in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

The resignation of Kabiru Adjoto and his replacement with a former Speaker, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, or any legislator from Edo Central District of Edo State are among eight demands the Coalition wanted the state government to implement for them.

The group continued, “We demand that the ratio of employment and appointments in the Edo State Civil Service be investigated for failure to meet quota system or principle of federal character and let any anomaly be reviewed to reflect proportional representation of Esan people in the Edo State Civil Service, both in the lower and higher cadres.

“We appeal that the Edo State Government should urgently consider developing the Ilushi River Port at Esan South East, even as the Niger River is currently undergoing dredging by the Federal Government, which project holds enormous economic potentials for Edo State and also for the District”, the Coalition of Esan Youths added.