Alleged incompetence: Group urges Okowa to revoke N736m community road contract

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG) has called for the immediate revocation and re-award of the ongoing N736 million Ikpide-Irri riverine community road contract in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The pan-Isoko group in a petition to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said the present contractor is not competent to handle a road construction of that magnitude in the riverine community in the face of scarce resources.

The petition entitled: ‘Construction of Ikpide-Irri Township Road: Appeal for Review of Contract Scope and Revocation/Re-Award of Contract to Competent Contractor’ was signed by its president, Mr. Sebastian Agbefe.

While expressing appreciation to the state government for awarding the project to an indigenous contracting firm owned by a native of the town, the group however expressed dissatisfaction with the level of job so far executed, insisting that the job will not stand test of time if it is allowed to continue.

It therefore appealed to the governor to as a matter of urgency and importance visit the project site for an on the spot assessment, alleging that officials of the state Ministry of Works, saddled with the responsibility of supervising the job as well as the leadership of the community have been compromised. The petition read: "Also, we are happy because you have not only sited the project to achieve infrastructural development but to equally empower the locals financially through menial jobs as the construction progresses. It is however sad to note Sir, that a project designed by your government to bring smiles to the faces of the residents of the said community may not achieve the desired results going forward, except you act fast. "Culverts were constructed with 10mm rods as against 16mm rods which is a new practice that is not traceable to any construction standard. "Inadequate spacing of rods in the culverts construction to cut cost. Inadequate sand filling so that the road will be below water level when the tide rises. Drain was not properly sloped. The resulting effect is that the residents practically get displaced from their houses when it rains as a result of flooding. "Poor concentration of stone base. Stone base compaction already at same level with side drainage without evidence of rods showing continuity in the already casted drainage. We should state further that this unfortunate turn of events has not come to us as a surprise as the contractor handling the project, PortPlus Limited is an industry player in the maritime sector and has no known track record or required competence in the construction industry. "The one-sided drain will not be able to protect the road from erosion and earth movement when the tide rises. A second drain will serve as embankment to give the road a long-lasting span. We would want to further state that agencies saddled with the responsibility of supervising the job seem to have been compromised; this is so because the project has not been regularly/properly supervised by government officials. "Community dwellers who have one way or the other challenged the poor standard of the road, are being tormented by the President General; this if not checked, may snowball into an internal communal crisis. Once again, we thank you for your efforts in bringing happiness to our people and count on your impassioned judgement on the above highlighted issues."

