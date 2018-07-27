– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Alleged impeachment plot:  We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly
27th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff
27th July 2018 - Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension
27th July 2018 - Imo APC chair’s murder: Okorocha dangles N20m before whistleblowers
27th July 2018 - All 185 Ethiopians stranded in Djibouti return home -Official
27th July 2018 - ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if…  – Gboyega Isiaka
27th July 2018 - Armed policemen take over Benue Assembly complex
27th July 2018 - Ambode woos investors at water transport rountable
27th July 2018 - Buhari assures on revisiting 13% derivation to ensure even projects spread
27th July 2018 - Hashidu, first civilian governor of Gombe, is dead
Home / National / Alleged impeachment plot:  We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly
EKITI

Alleged impeachment plot:  We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly

— 27th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Twenty-three members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed vote of confidence on Governor Ayodele Fayose and dissociated themselves from an alleged plot to impeach the governor.

Armed policemen allegedly caused a stir when they laid siege on the Assembly premises, on Wednesday night, to pave way for the three lawmakers of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconvene the plenary, a week after the members had gone on recess.

The move was condemned by Speaker Kolawole Oluwawole at a press briefing, on Friday, when he alleged that the Assembly’s Clerk’s signature was forged in a letter purportedly written to request for police cover.

But the chairman, House Committee on information, Samuel Omotoso, who spoke with newsmen on behalf of the 23 members at Government House, said they came on a solidarity visit to Governor Fayose.

He also expressed displeasure at the siege on the Assembly by the security agents, saying that the members are solidly behind the Governor.

Omotoso said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers were fully in support of the move by the party to retrieve Olusola’s mandate which was allegedly stolen from him.

READ ALSO: Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff

He said, “We are here on solidarity visit to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose and to show our displeasure to the stealing of the mandate freely given to Prof kolapo Olusola.

“We also want to use this medium to register our displeasure to the illegality being perpetrated by security agencies threatening to make the state ungovernable.

“As you can see, we are 23 members and 21 is present here. Mrs Titi Owolabi is not here because she is bereaved, and one of us travels oversea.

“We are 26 members; three are on the other side. We are united and irrevocably committed to the cause of Fayose.

“We are solidly behind him and our party the PDP. We support the decision of the party to go to court to retrieve the stolen mandate and also to tell the whole world that if 23 members are on the same page, we want to see how they want to use three members to perpetrate illegality in the state.

READ ALSO: Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension

“The tenure of this governor runs out on October 16 and by the grace of God, he will complete his tenure. We are elected members by our constituents and we will do all the needful to make sure that the interest of our people will be protected.

“We are very loyal to the cause of our Governor. We are solidly behind him and he will triumph over all his enemies,” he said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Alleged impeachment plot:  We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly

— 27th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Twenty-three members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed vote of confidence on Governor Ayodele Fayose and dissociated themselves from an alleged plot to impeach the governor. Armed policemen allegedly caused a stir when they laid siege on the Assembly premises, on Wednesday night, to pave way for the three…

  • BAUCHI

    Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff

    — 27th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to engage 3, 500 ad-hoc staff for the August 11 Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election. Director, Voter Education and Public Enlightenment, Yahaya Saliu, disclosed this to newsmen at the INEC headquarters, in Bauchi, on Friday. Saliu said that the ad-hoc staff include Collation Officers, Supervisory…

  • Ikyange

    Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension

    — 27th July 2018

    NAN The impeached Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, has been suspended by his colleagues for six months for what they called “unparliamentary behavior”. The legislators took the decision on Friday in Makurdi during their sitting at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

  • OKOROCHA

    Imo APC chair’s murder: Okorocha dangles N20m before whistleblowers

    — 27th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised N20 million to anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits who murdered the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Idea to North  Local Government, Chief Sunny Ejiagwu. The governor, in a press statement, he issued through his Chief…

  • OGUN

    ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if…  – Gboyega Isiaka

    — 27th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ogun State, otherwise known as GNI, has said the party would to restore good governance to the people of Ogun State, if it wins the 2019 governorship election.  Isiaka, stated this, on Friday, in Abeokuta, during the finale of his…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share