Alleged Igbo killing: Group demands commission of inquiry

By Sunday Ani

An Igbo group in the diaspora, Global Igbo Alliance (GIA), has called on the Federal Government to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the alleged torture, kidnapping and murder of the Igbo by the Nigerian military during the ‘Operation Python Dance’ in Abia state.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s president and secretary, Dr. Christian Duru and Chinwe Eboh, and made available to Daily Sun, the diaspora Igbo group particularly condemned the attack on the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and the alleged attendant kidnappings, murders and inhuman treatment meted to IPOB members and some citizens of Abia State by the Nigerian army.

It therefore demanded the immediate release of Kanu, saying, “GIA demands that the Federal Government and the Nigerian military produce Kanu alive or avail the people of Abia State and the entire Igbo land of his corpse and those of his other family members, who have been missing since the unprovoked invasion.

“The murder and other acts of indignity meted out to Kanu and his unarmed and harmless men and family members in Abia State, has no justification under any domestic or international humanitarian law and we consider these as crimes against humanity.

“We demand for an independent judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations of torture, kidnappings, murders, genocide and other acts of indignities by the Nigerian military against the Igbo youths during the invasion of Abia state.”

The Igbo group also condemned the branding of IPOB as a terrorist organisation, saying, “The international community, including the United Nations and the European Union, has rejected the classification of IPOB as a terrorist organisation. GIA stands firmly with these groups in their rejection.”

They equally lamented that those who have threatened or massacred the Igbo in the past in Nigeria have never been brought to book, citing the recent quit order to the Igbo residing in the northern part of Nigeria as a good example. “It is appalling that the Federal Government has failed to take action against the masterminds of the infamous threat, as well as the originators of a hate song against the Igbo, which swept through the social media few months ago.

“We equally regret that none of the perpetrators of April 25, 2016 Nimbo massacre in Enugu State, where about 48 Igbo were killed by Fulani herdsmen has been apprehended and/or prosecuted by the relevant authorities. We demand that the Federal Government should liaise with the victims’ families for fair and appropriate compensations,” they stated.

The diaspora Igbo group also lent its voice to the growing calls for the restructuring of Nigeria, insisting that the country’s current structure must be negotiated.