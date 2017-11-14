The Sun News
Home / Features / Alleged Igbo killing: Group demands commission of inquiry

Alleged Igbo killing: Group demands commission of inquiry

— 14th November 2017

By Sunday Ani

An Igbo group in the diaspora, Global Igbo Alliance (GIA), has called on the Federal Government to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the alleged torture, kidnapping and murder of the Igbo by the Nigerian military during the ‘Operation Python Dance’ in Abia state.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s president and secretary, Dr. Christian Duru and Chinwe Eboh, and made available to Daily Sun, the diaspora Igbo group particularly condemned the attack on the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and the alleged attendant kidnappings, murders and inhuman treatment meted to IPOB members and some citizens of Abia State by the Nigerian army.

It therefore demanded the immediate release of Kanu, saying, “GIA demands that the Federal Government and the Nigerian military produce Kanu alive or avail the people of Abia State and the entire Igbo land of his corpse and those of his other family members, who have been missing since the unprovoked invasion.

“The murder and other acts of indignity meted out to Kanu and his unarmed and harmless men and family members in Abia State, has no justification under any domestic or international humanitarian law and we consider these as crimes against humanity.

“We demand for an independent judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations of torture, kidnappings, murders, genocide and other acts of indignities by the Nigerian military against the Igbo youths during the invasion of Abia state.”

The Igbo group also condemned the branding of IPOB as a terrorist organisation, saying, “The international community, including the United Nations and the European Union, has rejected the classification of IPOB as a terrorist organisation. GIA stands firmly with these groups in their rejection.”

They equally lamented that those who have threatened or massacred the Igbo in the past in Nigeria have never been brought to book, citing the recent quit order to the Igbo residing in the northern part of Nigeria as a good example. “It is appalling that the Federal Government has failed to take action against the masterminds of the infamous threat, as well as the originators of a hate song against the Igbo, which swept through the social media few months ago.

“We equally regret that none of the perpetrators of April 25, 2016 Nimbo massacre in Enugu State, where about 48 Igbo were killed by Fulani herdsmen has been apprehended and/or prosecuted by the relevant authorities. We demand that the Federal Government should liaise with the victims’ families for fair and appropriate compensations,” they stated.

The diaspora Igbo group also lent its voice to the growing calls for the restructuring of Nigeria, insisting that the country’s current structure must be negotiated.

Latest

Crime: Delta CP canvasses sustainable community policing

— 14th November 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri Delta StatePolice Commissioner, Ibrahim Zanna, has solicited a more proactive method of tackling the menace of crime in the society through a sustainable collaborative efforts between the police and the vigilantes that would enhance effective community policing. Speaking in an address presented at the flag off/official launching of the Warri Area…

  • Mikel, Akpeyi return against Argentina

    — 14th November 2017

    From: BUNMI OGUNYALE Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel, is back in the national team’s starting lineup in Tuesday’s friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia. The China-based midfielder was rested in their final world cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes last week. Mikel is paired along with John Ogu and Leicester City in the midfield….

  • 100 UNIBEN students bag First Class

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Edo State, Prof. Faradey Orumwense, on Tuesday, said that 100 graduating students of the institution graduated with First Class Degree. Prof. Orumwense who made the disclosure in Benin-City during a press conference as part of activities marking the 47th convocation ceremony of the institution, said a…

  • Proscription: IPOB knows fate Jan. 17

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Ruling on the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) challenging its proscription by the Federal High Court has been fixed for January 17, 2018. The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati made the order on September 20, upon an ex parte application by the…

  • Buhari reassures S’ East of better deal in 2018

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, assured the people of South East region of fair share of his developmental projects next year. He said that already, some key projects designed for the region, especially in the area of road infrastructure, agriculture and social services, had been captured in the 2018 budget already…

