Alleged high-handedness: Ebonyi APC urges FG to call Umahi to order

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to call the state governor, Dave Umahi, to order over his alleged high handedness.

They have also accused the governor of allegedly hijacking the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes in the state, excluding members of the ruling party.

The Ebonyi APC made the call during the courtesy call on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, in his office.

Chairman of the state’s chapter of APC, Eze Nwachukwu, had alleged that the security challenges being witnessed in the state is the handiwork of the governor who he said has penchant for crushing members of the opposition.

The Ebonyi State Government has, however, said the governor would never be distracted by the antics of those it described as impostors.

Nwachukwu accused the governor of engaging in wanton destruction of properties belonging to APC members and brutalising them.

Said he, “The former Secretary to the State Government who resigned recently confirmed in his resignation letter that the governor has a record of moving against those he is not on the same page with when he said he knew the governor will go after him, his family and friends,” Nwachukwu said.

According to the party Chairman, the Federal Government should done with Umahi with a long spoon because contrary to his public support for President Muhammadu Buhari, he is against the President, describing him as a “cancer that must be avoided.”

Nwachukwu, who accused former SGF, Babachir Lawal, of corruption, anti-party activities by openly supporting Governor Umahi, among others, recalled that at a church thanksgiving organised shortly after he (Lawal) was appointed, he had disclosed that as his friend, Umahi, sent bags of rice and money to him when he got the appointment.

The state party chairman, who also accused the state Commissioner of Police, of also colluding with the governor, urged Mustapha to intervene and ensure his redeployment, use his good office to ensure the disbandment of the killer group allegedly being operated by the governor and the neighborhood watch.

Nwachukwu, who asked for financial support for the state’s chapter of the party from APC states ahead of the 2019 elections in order to dislodge Governor Umahi, also made a case for more federal appointments for members of the party “to empower us more with resources to prosecute the 2019 elections.”

In its reaction, the Ebonyi State Government, through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzor, said there was nothing like a killer squad as alleged.

Uzor said the governor would not be distracted “by careless and irresponsible vituperation from unfortunate political jobbers parading themselves as opposition.”

He said rather than casting aspersions on the governor, the APC should carry out issue-based campaigns.

Uzor said, “Governor David Umahi is very busy with his developmental projects of repositioning the state and making it a model of modern state and therefore is not distracted by careless and irresponsible vituperation from unfortunate political jobbers parading themselves as opposition.

“From all available records, Governor Umahi has rescued the state from the fangs of poverty and underdevelopment and has never been found wanting in the discharge of his official duties.

“Pastor Nwachukwu who is a factional chairman of APC in Ebonyi State is notorious for his lies and penchant seeking cheap publicity but unfortunately, this one has hit the woodwork as it has failed to attract the sentiment he sought for.

“There is nothing like killer squad as he said even though he was merely voicing out his frustration especially after losing grip of the party at the state, he has migrated to Abuja where he engages in systematic political alms begging to survive and he feels the only way to do that is to be going from one office to the other to cast aspersions on the hardworking governor of Ebonyi State.

“I advise Nwachukwu to put his house in order and take care of the cancerous divisions in his party and carry out issue based campaigns instead of his usual naked dance in the marketplace having lost relevance in his own party.”

Meanwhile, Mustapha told members of the delegation that his office is that of the government of the federation and not for APC alone.

He said since members of the delegation was made up of former members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), it is not impossible for the governor to join the party in future.

The SGF said, “Who says David Umahi can’t be with us tomorrow?

“So, we have to look at the prospects of the future. Like I said this is the office of the government of the federation, he will come here, we will receive him, because that is what is expected of this office.

“We will do business with him as far as government activities are concern, when it comes to our party issue we will do our party issues.

“I advocate as a political philosophy that you treat people as individuals not as party members so that we do not put ourselves in different framework and when questions of maneuvering and adaptability arises, we have difficulties getting over those barriers we have created.”

Mustapha said since it was his desire that Buhari wins the 2019 elections in the entire South East, the dynamics of politics behove on the game in the manner it ought to be played.

“With President Buhari’s declaration to run for 2019 elections, they are several people that are knocking and it is high time we opened our doors and even evoke our provisional constitutions that will allow them to come in.

“This is the time to open your arms and your doors to even those that are perceived as enemies, you must have a large heart to receive them.

“That’s why Mr. President himself specifically directed the party to consider the provisions of waiver as provided for in our constitution. Why is he saying that? It is because in this game there are no permanent enemies or friends.

“The dynamics of politics can change and people that you perceive today are not with you, will be with you tomorrow. So your ability to receive them with grace will determine whether they will feel welcome or isolated,”he added.

The SGF stressed that the shortest and surest way to Igbo Presidency is to support Buhari in 2019.

While noting that a President can only emerge through negotiation, the SGF urged people of the South East to ensure they come to the negotiation table from the point of strength.

“Preach it to the other South East states that the shortest way to Igbo Presidency is to support Buhari in 2019.

“Position yourself so that you will come to the negotiating table from the point of strength. The outcome of 2019 elections will determine that,”he added.