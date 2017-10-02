Gunman that killed 50 in Las Vegas concert identified

This is the first image of the suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people when he opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Stephen Paddock has been named as the shooter who shot dead crowds of revellers at a country music event on the city’s world famous strip.

As well as the 50 people confirmed dead, over 200 others are injured after the gunman opened fire on music festival revellers.

Crowds were enjoying the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when the shooter reportedly started spraying bullets from a hotel balcony.

As terrified revellers fled for their lives, officials received reports of an “active” gunman and patrol vehicles descended on the popular US Strip.

Some officers were seen taking cover behind their vehicles, while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) later confirmed that one suspect was dead and that he is believed to have acted alone.

Donald Trump has offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The President took to Twitter shortly after sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed the massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Trump tweeted: “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”