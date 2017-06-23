Alleged graft: Ekiti panel begins Fayemi’s probe

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry, set up by Ekiti State Government, to look into the finances of the state between 2010 and 2014, commenced sitting in Ado Ekiti, yesterday.

The panel was inaugurated by Governor Ayo Fayose, few weeks ago, following a directive from the House of Assembly.

The House ordered the governor to set up the panel after the former governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi shunned three invitations from it, to answer questions on alleged financial misappropriation levelled against him by the state government.

Fayemi referred the House to his hand-over note, which he said contained a comprehensive report of all his dealings while administering the state. He has also gone to court to seek legal restraint against the panel.

Speaking during its inaugural sitting, Chairman of the commission, Justice Bamidele Oyewole (retd), highlighted the terms of reference of the commission to include ascertaining the actual amount which accrued to the state as statutory allocations from the Federation Account and all relevant financial transactions during the period under review.

He said the commission also has the mandate to investigate allegations of fraud, diversion and conversion of funds related to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), stressing that the commission would find out the exact amount received on behalf of the state under the scheme and how it was expended.

Justice Oyewole added that the commission was, in addition, authorised to verify the amount obtained as loan by government within the period and how the funds were utilised.

Assuring stakeholders of impartiality and transparency, Oyewole called for memoranda from the public, with respect to the terms of reference of the commission, and emphasised the need for the people’s support, for the success of the assignment.

The commission, which has three months to conclude its assignment, is made up of Mrs. Bolanle Wale-Awe, Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo and a representative of the Labour unions, Oladele Blessing.

Other members are Mrs. Adesola Oluremi, a quantity surveyor; Mr. Vincent Omodara, Mr. Sunday Bamise, counsel to the commission and Gbemiga Adaramola, state director of public prosecutors, who will function as secretary to the commission.