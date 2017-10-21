Alleged graft: Ekiti Assembly denies probing Segun Oni

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has made U-turn on the former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni, saying it was not probing him. The Assembly added that the query about Oni, submitted by its Public Accounts Committee as part of the 2015 report by the state’s Auditor-General, had been quashed for lacking substantial evidence of misuse of public funds.

In a release signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, he disassociated the House from earlier reports in the dailies that ex-govenor Oni was indicted by the said reports for alleged misuse of Public funds, adding that the Ekiti State House of Assembly is a respectable institution that will not descend into any political arena without due diligence.

” we can confirm that the House of Assembly sat on Thursday, October 19 and adopted the 2015 reports of the Public Accounts Committee and nowhere was any indictment found or documented against the former Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni. The house has no pecuniary interest other than that of the People of Ekiti State and hence will not cry foul where there is none. ”

“We therefore state that the Ekiti State House of Assembly will stand by the truth irrespective of whose ox is gored and therefore advised the general public to disregard and discountenance further circulation of the misleading reports against Engr Segun Oni, which he described as written in bad faith.

” As far as the Ekiti State House of Assembly is concerned on its constitutionally recognised roles of oversight and accountability, His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni has nothing found against him and therefore has no case to answer, ” he said.