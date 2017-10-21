The Sun News
21st October 2017 - Alleged graft: Ekiti Assembly denies probing Segun Oni
21st October 2017 - 21,650 candidates write UI post-UTME
21st October 2017 - 12 years after, Southern gov’s meet in Lagos Monday
21st October 2017 - MAPOLY lecturers suspend one month work-to-rule action
21st October 2017 - Anambra: Mbazuluike Amaechi endorses Obaze
21st October 2017 - MAPOLY lecturers suspend industrial action
21st October 2017 - Chelsea down Watford at Stamford Bridge
21st October 2017 - JAMB plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination
21st October 2017 - Tragedy: Director hangs self in Kogi
21st October 2017 - Bishop to Buhari: You’ve failed Nigerians
Alleged graft: Ekiti Assembly denies probing Segun Oni

— 21st October 2017

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has made U-turn on the former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni, saying it was not probing him. The Assembly added that the query about Oni, submitted by its Public Accounts Committee as part of the 2015 report by the state’s Auditor-General, had been quashed for lacking substantial evidence of misuse of public funds.
In a release signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, he disassociated the House from earlier reports in the dailies that ex-govenor Oni was indicted by the said reports for alleged misuse of Public funds, adding that the Ekiti State House of Assembly is a respectable institution that will not descend into any political arena without due diligence.
” we can confirm that the House of Assembly sat on Thursday, October 19 and adopted the 2015 reports of the Public Accounts Committee and nowhere was any indictment found or documented against the former Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni. The house has no pecuniary interest other than that of the People of Ekiti State and hence will not cry foul where there is none. ”
“We therefore state that the Ekiti State House of Assembly will stand by the truth irrespective of whose ox is gored and therefore advised the general public to disregard and discountenance further circulation of the misleading reports against Engr Segun Oni, which he described as written in bad faith.
” As far as the Ekiti State House of Assembly is concerned on its constitutionally recognised roles of oversight and accountability, His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni has nothing found against him and therefore has no case to answer, ” he said.

  • 21,650 candidates write UI post-UTME

    — 21st October 2017

    No fewer than 21, 650 candidates on Saturday sat for the University of Ibadan 2017 Post-UTME examination, itnwas gathered. A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the examination, reports that the exercise which commenced on Oct. 20 was rounded up on Oct. 21. NAN reports that the two-day exercise witnessed heavy vehicular and human activities, as the…

  • 12 years after, Southern gov’s meet in Lagos Monday

    — 21st October 2017

    Twelve years after their last gathering, Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria will on Monday converge in Lagos to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties for the three geo-political zones. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, the meeting which will be co-hosted by…

  • MAPOLY lecturers suspend one month work-to-rule action

    — 21st October 2017

    …Set to resume duties Monay From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Lecturers at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, have announced their decision to put on hold, the “work-to-rule” industrial action, they embarked upon over a month ago. With this development, full academic activities are expected to begin at the institution, on Monday. Announcing the…

  • Anambra: Mbazuluike Amaechi endorses Obaze

    — 21st October 2017

    One of the surviving nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi Saturday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate candidate, Mr. Oseloka  Obaze. Obaze contests the gubernatorial election of November 18 Anambra State. Amaechi who spoke in his country home Ukpor when the PDP campaign train visited him, gave Obaze…

