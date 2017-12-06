The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Alleged graft: Court okays Ekiti probe panel on Fayemi
6th December 2017 - APDA urges FG to address youth unemployment
6th December 2017 - Delta trains 1,400 teachers in phonetics
6th December 2017 - Oyo gov’s wife urges women to cultivate resilience spirit
6th December 2017 - Nigeria’ll be swamped with wastes by 2020 – Osibanjo
6th December 2017 - #EndSARS: SERAP drags FG, Police to UN over detention of Moses Motoni
6th December 2017 - China plans launch robot moon base
6th December 2017 - Fire consumes family of 4 in Lagos
6th December 2017 - IPMAN suspends planned withdrawal of services
6th December 2017 - Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup
Home / National / Alleged graft: Court okays Ekiti probe panel on Fayemi

Alleged graft: Court okays Ekiti probe panel on Fayemi

— 6th December 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

A High Court, in Ado-Ekiti, has approved the Judicial Commission of Enquiry currently probing alleged misappropriation of funds leveled against a former governor of the state,  Kayode Fayemi, during his administration as governor between 2010 and 2014.

Recall that the Ekiti State House of Assembly had directed the state government to set up a panel of enquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds after the ex-governor had failed to show up for three consecutive times he was invited for clarifications on the allegations by the Assembly.

Governor Ayo Fayose, acting on the constitutional directive, handed to him by the Assembly, had constituted the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on June 3, the Commission was head by retired Justice Silas Oyewole.

The commission had since began its judicial sittings and revealing other alleged mind boggling shady deals during the ex-governor’s tenure.

But in reaction, Fayemi had, through his counsel, Akingbade Ojomoyela, filed an application praying for the nullification of the judicial probe at the High court in Ado Ekiti.  Fayemi had alleged that the state governor had no power to set up the Commission of inquiry and that the membership of the panel would be biased based on their composition.

In his judgement, on Wednesday, the trial judge, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, ruled that:  ” the Executive Governor of the state, in pursuant to the 1999 constitution as amended, reserved the powers to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe any alleged misappropriation of funds and related allegations and that the former governor had no evidence of bias in the membership if the Commission.”

Justice Ogunmoye also held that the state Assembly overstepped its bounds in some sections of the law that established it to summon persons or institutions on financial misappropriation. He thereby dismissed some of the reliefs brought by

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged graft: Court okays Ekiti probe panel on Fayemi

— 6th December 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti A High Court, in Ado-Ekiti, has approved the Judicial Commission of Enquiry currently probing alleged misappropriation of funds leveled against a former governor of the state,  Kayode Fayemi, during his administration as governor between 2010 and 2014. Recall that the Ekiti State House of Assembly had directed the state government to…

  • APDA urges FG to address youth unemployment

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Okwe Obi, Abuja The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently declare a state of emergency on youth unemployment in the country. The party also urged the Federal Government to establish a cottage industry. In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju,  on Wednesday, the…

  • Delta trains 1,400 teachers in phonetics

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board says it has trained over 1,400 primary school teachers with the Universal Learning Solution Initiatives to build their capacity in the use of jolly phonics as global best practice of improving early reading amongst school children. This was disclosed when the Project Manager of…

  • Oyo gov’s wife urges women to cultivate resilience spirit

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has urged Nigerian women to cultivate resilience spirit in order to make positive difference in every sphere of their endeavours. Mrs. Ajimobi disclosed this, on Wednesday, at the opening of 2017 national women summit entitled: ‘The Resilient Woman: Making a Difference,’ organised by…

  • Nigeria’ll be swamped with wastes by 2020 – Osibanjo

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Samuel Bello, Abuja President of Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON), Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, has said that without a waste management policy in place, the country would be swamped with wastes by 2020. Prof. Osinbajo made the statement in an interview with newsmen in Abuja. However, Osibanjo urged the Federal Government to create an…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share