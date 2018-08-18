Adeleke, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, was accused of having contested and won the senatorial election with a forged secondary school certificate issued by Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Osun State. He had tendered the same document for the party’s primaries for the governorship election and successfully clinched the ticket to fly the PDP flag in the forthcoming September 22 Osun State governorship polls.

Spotlighting the discrepancy between the date of issue and the year stated in the certificate, they argued that Osun State was yet to be created at the date of issuance written on the certificate.

His challengers, Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, two members of the PDP in the state, had gone to the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, to seek an interlocutory order to nullify the election on the ground that the certificate tendered by the senator was fake.

Although, Adeleke triumphed on August 8 when the court threw out the case, the presiding judge, Justice David Oladimeji, made a germane observation that the certificate has “some serious and damaging irregularities.” If anything, Senator Adeleke had merely won a battle, not the war.

Presently, the full weight of the state has been brought to bear on the case as the police have taken over the investigation.

On July 31, a team of detectives stormed Ede Muslim High School and interrogated the school principal, Abass Khalid Adejare. According to the police investigation report seen by Saturday Sun, Adejare, 59, admitted that the school testimonial, dated 20/7/88, and the attestation letter dated 22/5/16, were forged. He confessed to having issued the statement of result and letter of confirmation, both dated 24/7/18, under compulsion, pointing accusing fingers at the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Senator Ademola Adeleke and his senior brother, Dr Deji Adeleke among other eminent personalities who allegedly pressured him into the forgery.

The Police subsequently invited the indicted personalities to the Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, August 16, at 12 pm, for questioning. They however failed to honour the invitation.