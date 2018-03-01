Alleged false information: Court grants Dino Melaye N100,000 bail

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted a N100, 000 bail to embattled Sen. Dino Melaye in the suit against the senator over alleged giving false information against the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Government, Edward David.

Other bail condition reeled out by the trial judge, on Thursday, included one surety who is not less than a level 14 in the Federal Civil Service

The senator is representing Kogi West Constituency in the National Assembly.

Melaye was charged to court on a two-count charge of giving false information against David.

The Senator, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Federal Government is also accusing Melaye of attempting to frame someone, although the government objected his bail application.

However, the ruling judge, Justice Olasunmbo Goodluck, held that a person was innocent until proven otherwise.

She further added that the Federal Government failed to provide evidence of persuading the court to deny bail.

The trial has been adjourned till May 16 and 17, 2018.