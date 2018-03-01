The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Alleged false information: Court grants Dino Melaye N100,000 bail
1st March 2018 - China criticises U.S. over Taiwan travel bill
1st March 2018 - Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-Bwari
1st March 2018 - Russia open to cooperation with EU, U.S. – Putin
1st March 2018 - Buhari committed to rebuilding North East, says PCNI
1st March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76
1st March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: APC holds mega rally in Edo
1st March 2018 - BREAKING: Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos suburb
1st March 2018 - FG embarks on maintenance of federal roads in Delta
1st March 2018 - N’Zealand spy agency confirms assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth
Home / National / Alleged false information: Court grants Dino Melaye N100,000 bail

Alleged false information: Court grants Dino Melaye N100,000 bail

— 1st March 2018

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted a N100, 000 bail to embattled Sen. Dino Melaye in the suit against the senator over alleged giving false information against the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Government, Edward David.

Other  bail condition reeled out by the trial judge, on Thursday, included one surety who is not less than a level 14 in the Federal Civil Service

The senator is representing Kogi West Constituency in the National Assembly.

Melaye was charged to court on a two-count charge of giving false information against David.

The Senator, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Federal Government is also accusing Melaye of attempting to frame someone, although the government objected his bail application.

However, the ruling judge, Justice Olasunmbo Goodluck, held that a person was innocent until proven otherwise.

She further added that the Federal Government failed to provide evidence of persuading the court to deny bail.

The trial has been adjourned till May 16 and 17, 2018.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged false information: Court grants Dino Melaye N100,000 bail

— 1st March 2018

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted a N100, 000 bail to embattled Sen. Dino Melaye in the suit against the senator over alleged giving false information against the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Government, Edward David. Other  bail condition reeled out by the trial judge, on Thursday, included one surety…

  • Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-Bwari

    — 1st March 2018

    The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the minister of State in the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Bawa-Bwari. The green chamber took the decision after the minister failed to attend a debate on steel development in Nigeria. The lawmakers equally…

  • Buhari committed to rebuilding North East, says PCNI

    — 1st March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to rebuilding the North East that has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency. This was disclosed by The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI). Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, disclosed this while on a courtesy visit to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo…

  • Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday. President Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health…

  • HAPPENING NOW: APC holds mega rally in Edo

    — 1st March 2018

    Tony Osauzo The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, is currently holding a mega rally in Benin-City, the state capital. The rally is the ground finale of campaigns for the state local government elections scheduled for next Saturday across the 18 local government areas of the state. At the rally are National Chairman of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share