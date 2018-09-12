– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2
12th September 2018 - FG orders immediate deportation of 36 Indians, 2 Korean nationals
12th September 2018 - We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu
12th September 2018 - Pregnant woman, 7 others perish in Niger boat mishap
12th September 2018 - 2019: INEC, security agencies to arrest vote buyers, sellers
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC
12th September 2018 - 13 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other goods
12th September 2018 - Direct primaries desirable but not practicable in Borno – Shettima
12th September 2018 - NYG: Aiyenugba shines as Kwara claims gold in football
12th September 2018 - Gov Ambode pledges support for voluntary youth associations
Home / National / Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2
alleged

Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2

— 12th September 2018

NAN

Mpape Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed Oct.2 for trial of three men: Shedrack Francis, Richard Osita, and David Asuquo, docked for alleged electricity energy theft from Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

When the case was called up, the defendants’ counsel, Eugene Aghaebe, told the court that he had just been briefed about the case.

The counsel also said he had not been served any document that he intended to rely on in the case and requested for a short adjournment.

The prosecution counsel, Mbukwen Augustine, however, made an oral application for award of N5,000 cost.

He said that the defence had wasted the time of the court and the two witnesses he  intended to call to testify.

The judge, Hassan Muh’d said that he would adjourn the matter for the interest of justice, since the counsel was just briefed.

Muh’d also ordered that the prosecution counsel serve the defence counsel with the proof of evidence before the next adjourned date.

READ ALSO Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance

The judge, however, declined to award any cost.

He adjourned the case until Oct.2, for hearing.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendants were arraigned on Aug. 20, on a two- count charge bordering on joint act and theft.

The prosecution alleged that on Aug.18, one Augustine Ubani, staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Apo Regional Office, reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station.

Augustine said on the same day, while the complainant was on patrol to monitor the company’s network, he discovered that the defendants had tapped electricity current directly from AEDC network to their houses.

He said that they were consuming electricity without authorisation.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with a surety each in like sum.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 286 (2) of the Penal Code.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

alleged

Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2

— 12th September 2018

NAN Mpape Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed Oct.2 for trial of three men: Shedrack Francis, Richard Osita, and David Asuquo, docked for alleged electricity energy theft from Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). When the case was called up, the defendants’ counsel, Eugene Aghaebe, told the court that he had just been briefed…

  • DEPORTATION

    FG orders immediate deportation of 36 Indians, 2 Korean nationals

    — 12th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has approved the immediate deportation of 36 Indians and two Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals that reportedly gained entrance into the country with fake visas and counterfeit Immigration stamps, with immediate effect. The statement from the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Bello Umar, read that the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen….

  • BOUNDARY DISPUTES

    We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu

    — 12th September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A board member representing South East in the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mrs. Ugonna Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, said that she would do everything within her powers to ensure that inter and intra boundary disputes in Ebonyi State are resolved soonest. She vowed that she would not leave any stone unturned to…

  • BOAT

    Pregnant woman, 7 others perish in Niger boat mishap

    — 12th September 2018

    John Adams, Minna Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Shata Sabon, a riverine community, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, as a pregnant woman, identified as Ramatu Mamman, her two-year-old son, Saminu, and seven others persons perished in boat mishap. Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhjai Ahmed Inga, who…

  • VOTE BUYING

    2019: INEC, security agencies to arrest vote buyers, sellers

    — 12th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the leadership of the security agencies in the country have resolved to arrest and prosecute anybody found culpable of vote buying and selling ahead of the Osun State governorship and 2019 general elections. Rising from a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share