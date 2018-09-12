Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2— 12th September 2018
NAN
Mpape Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed Oct.2 for trial of three men: Shedrack Francis, Richard Osita, and David Asuquo, docked for alleged electricity energy theft from Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).
When the case was called up, the defendants’ counsel, Eugene Aghaebe, told the court that he had just been briefed about the case.
The counsel also said he had not been served any document that he intended to rely on in the case and requested for a short adjournment.
The prosecution counsel, Mbukwen Augustine, however, made an oral application for award of N5,000 cost.
He said that the defence had wasted the time of the court and the two witnesses he intended to call to testify.
The judge, Hassan Muh’d said that he would adjourn the matter for the interest of justice, since the counsel was just briefed.
Muh’d also ordered that the prosecution counsel serve the defence counsel with the proof of evidence before the next adjourned date.
READ ALSO Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance
The judge, however, declined to award any cost.
He adjourned the case until Oct.2, for hearing.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendants were arraigned on Aug. 20, on a two- count charge bordering on joint act and theft.
The prosecution alleged that on Aug.18, one Augustine Ubani, staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Apo Regional Office, reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station.
Augustine said on the same day, while the complainant was on patrol to monitor the company’s network, he discovered that the defendants had tapped electricity current directly from AEDC network to their houses.
He said that they were consuming electricity without authorisation.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with a surety each in like sum.
The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 286 (2) of the Penal Code.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Garki Market traders groan as bulldozers descend on shops12th September 2018
-
UNN Law alumni reunite in Abuja 24 years after12th September 2018
-
Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects10th September 2018
Latest
Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2— 12th September 2018
NAN Mpape Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed Oct.2 for trial of three men: Shedrack Francis, Richard Osita, and David Asuquo, docked for alleged electricity energy theft from Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). When the case was called up, the defendants’ counsel, Eugene Aghaebe, told the court that he had just been briefed…
-
FG orders immediate deportation of 36 Indians, 2 Korean nationals— 12th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has approved the immediate deportation of 36 Indians and two Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals that reportedly gained entrance into the country with fake visas and counterfeit Immigration stamps, with immediate effect. The statement from the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Bello Umar, read that the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen….
-
We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu— 12th September 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A board member representing South East in the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mrs. Ugonna Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, said that she would do everything within her powers to ensure that inter and intra boundary disputes in Ebonyi State are resolved soonest. She vowed that she would not leave any stone unturned to…
-
Pregnant woman, 7 others perish in Niger boat mishap— 12th September 2018
John Adams, Minna Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Shata Sabon, a riverine community, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, as a pregnant woman, identified as Ramatu Mamman, her two-year-old son, Saminu, and seven others persons perished in boat mishap. Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhjai Ahmed Inga, who…
-
2019: INEC, security agencies to arrest vote buyers, sellers— 12th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the leadership of the security agencies in the country have resolved to arrest and prosecute anybody found culpable of vote buying and selling ahead of the Osun State governorship and 2019 general elections. Rising from a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security,…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
Smartphone distracting users – Research— 12th September 2018
Chinenye Anuforo Our digital lives and excessive smartphone use may be making us more distracted, distant and drained, a study has found. For instance, even minor phone use during a meal with friends was enough to make the diners feel distracted and reduced their enjoyment of the experience, researchers said. “People who were allowed to…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Time to change the narratives— 12th September 2018
Today in Enugu State politics, the narratives seem to be in the change gear as the people of Enugu East are about to rewrite history Stan Okeke Over time in the Nigerian political history, those said to be elected as representatives of the people or masses, might not be the true representatives of their people. It’s…
Columnists
-
Institutionalising the war against corruption – New approaches to assets tracing and recovery (2)— 12th September 2018
A recent report published by Transparency International (TI), a global corruption watchdog, shows that corruption worsened in Nigeria in 2017. Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Cyril Ramaphosa once opined that we must listen to the concerns of our people without dismissing them. When people see something wrong, there is something wrong. When our people see corruption,…
-
2019: Someone, please, beg me…— 12th September 2018
But they must not beg me to run for House of Assembly o! It’s the presidency I want to run for. Or isn’t that the office everyone is running for… Steve Nwosu I’m not happy. And it is not just because my pocket is not happy, if you know what I mean. I’m unhappy because…
-
‘Funeral’ and ‘late’— 12th September 2018
‘Funeral’ and ‘late’ cannot co-function. Now, the kernel: instead of ‘funeral mass’ use ‘requiem’. Ebere Wabara The Punch of September 6 welcomes us today with this solecism: “Ortom gave the admonition at the St. Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Alliade, during a funeral mass for the late Nobel Emmanuel Ayargwer.” (Contributed via 07038832671) An aside:…
-
The Abuja Earth Tremor— 12th September 2018
Instead of juvenile responses to the earth tremor striking Abuja, NEMA should have taken time to explain the dangers when the earth slides into instability Emma Okocha ‘‘Sambisa, the forest which over the years had protected the Lake Chad Basin….is being decimated by the irresponsible over kill sorties of the Air Force. From those desolate patches…
-
Adeosun: A soft landing— 11th September 2018
Let me suggest a soft landing for her and the government. This is based on two extenuating factors. One, she was born, raised and educated abroad. Ray Ekpu I had written an article some weeks ago on the Kemi Adeosun matter, titled “Ungolden silence.” I had said in that piece that it was wrong for…
-
Uncertain political landscape— 11th September 2018
Long before INEC fires the starter’s gun, political candidates and their parties have started campaigning vigorously for public support. Levi Obijiofor Everywhere you go, everyone you speak with, there is growing uncertainty about the 2019 general election. The uneasiness is aggravated by fear of unprecedented violence. An unusually high level of interest shown by candidates…
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply