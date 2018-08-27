Alleged bag-snatcher nabbed at bus stop, gets bail

NAN

A 22-year-old man, Tunji George, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly snatching a Gucci bag containing valuables at a bus stop.

George, whose address is unknown, is charged with stealing a bag belonging to one Adumashi Mofeloluwa.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 18, about 5.42 a. m., at Rainbow Bus-Stop, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused snatched a Gucci bag that contained items valued at N47,000.

He listed the items as a Tecno phone valued at N35,000, Nokia phone worth N7,000, and cash of N5,000.

The prosecutor said that the accused was caught by the people at the bus stop and handed over to the police.

Gbesi said that the offence contravened Section 509 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Akan said that the sureties must own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

He also said that the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government and the police should verify their addresses.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Sept. 12 for hearing.