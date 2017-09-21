The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Alleged $1.6billion scam: Court strikes out Diezani’s name
21st September 2017 - Editors declare Rivers safe for confab
21st September 2017 - Speak against unpopular policies, Wike charges church leaders
21st September 2017 - IPOB: Ex-senate president petitions UN Security Council
21st September 2017 - Again, Saraki comes to the rescue
21st September 2017 - That show of force in Umuahia (2)
21st September 2017 - FG concessions 22 airports
21st September 2017 - Lagos is third most stressful city in the world –Study
21st September 2017 - …Proscription regrettable – MASSOB
21st September 2017 - FG mourns Akanu Ibiam
Home / National / Alleged $1.6billion scam: Court strikes out Diezani’s name

Alleged $1.6billion scam: Court strikes out Diezani’s name

— 21st September 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday struck out one of the nine counts of $1.6billion crude oil fraud filed against businessman, Jide Omokore, and five others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
This was sequel to an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, who alleged that she was not accorded the opportunity to defend herself after being indicted in the particular count. Others facing trail for the alleged crime include Omokore, his two companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited. Others are a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, Victor Briggs; a former group executive director, exploration and production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Abiye Membere and a former manager, planning and commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo.
The anti-graft agency had preferred nine counts of criminal diversion of about $1.6billion alleged to be part of proceeds of sales of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government, against the six defendants.
Allison-Madueke, who was said to be currently in the United Kingdom facing some legal proceedings, was not listed among the existing six defendants in the case to defend the charge, but she was, together with Briggs, Membere and Mbanefo, in count eight, accused of aiding Omokore in the commission of money laundering offence.
The offence she and others were accused of was said to be contrary to section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.
But the former minister, through her lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), on September 18, 2017 filed an application seeking among other prayers, an order directing an amendment to the charges, by adding her name as the seventh defendant to enable her to defend herself with respect to the eighth count.
She also told the judge that she would be grossly prejudiced by a refusal of the application, which would further compound the gross violation of her constitutional rights.
Opposing the application, lawyer for the EFCC, Mr. Aliyu Yusuf, urged the court to refuse Diezani’s application seeking to be joined as defendant. He said that Diezani, who is on self-exile, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police for several crimes and has been admitted to bail in the United Kingdom but cannot leave the country.
Yusuf said: “The applicant seeing that the investigations by the Metropolitan Police had reached advanced stage and that trial in the instant charge before this honourable court is proceeding smoothly had designed the instant application to distract and scuttle both her investigation and imminent prosecution in the United Kingdom and the trial before this court.”
He also argued that Diezani knew she would not be able to leave the United Kingdom in view of the ongoing investigation and imminent prosecution. Therefore, she is seeking the order to amend the charge for her name to be included on the face of the charge in order “to escape from investigation and prosecution in the United Kingdom under the guise that she is coming to face her trial before this court and also scuttle the trial.”
In his ruling, Justice Dimgba ruled that the EFCC could not have its cake and eat it because by including Diezani’s name in count eight, the commission ought to make her one of the defendants.
“It looks like blackmail,” the judge said, and added that the court had no option than to strike out count eight of the charge, where Diezani’s name was mentioned. He adjourned trial of the substantive matter till October 5 and 6, 2017.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged $1.6billion scam: Court strikes out Diezani’s name

— 21st September 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday struck out one of the nine counts of $1.6billion crude oil fraud filed against businessman, Jide Omokore, and five others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This was sequel to an application by a former Minister of Petroleum…

  • Editors declare Rivers safe for confab

    — 21st September 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has declared Rivers as the most secure state in the country. Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Egbemode said propaganda cannot diminish importance of the state. The Editors are in…

  • Speak against unpopular policies, Wike charges church leaders

    — 21st September 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called church leaders to speak against unpopular actions by the Federal Government, to stem the drift of the country into an era of unprecedented crisis. In a keynote address during the 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion at Saint Paul’s…

  • IPOB: Ex-senate president petitions UN Security Council

    — 21st September 2017

    Former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has petitioned the United Nations (UN) Security Council, over proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ebute was senate president in the Third Republic. In his petition, the former lawmaker appealed to the security council to investigate IPOB, which he alleged is capable of causing “mass genocide” in Nigeria….

  • Again, Saraki comes to the rescue

    — 21st September 2017

    By Umar Abubakar This are interesting but difficult times in Nigeria. Interesting because, even with the agitations, tension and threat of breakdown of law and order, the economy is officially said to be picking up as the nation is now out of recession. However, in the present week, the major issue dominating public discourse is…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share