All you need to know about Champions League draw— 30th August 2018
The UEFA Champions League draw is scheduled to hold on Thursday at 6pm Nigerian time at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
According to the UEFA.com, the draw involving 32 teams across Europe will be streamed live on the website.
The UEFA revealed that the teams are split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club rankings.
It was also revealed that no team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.
READ ALSO Ambode harps on discipline as NYSC swears in 2,152 new corps members
The teams have been divided into four pots.
See the clubs in the different pots:
Pot 1
Real Madrid (holders)
Atlético Madrid (UEFA Europa League winners)
Barcelona
Bayern München
Manchester City
Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Lokomotiv Moskva
Pot 2
Borussia Dortmund 89.000
Porto 86.000
Manchester United 82.000
Shakhtar Donetsk 81.000
Benfica 80.000
Napoli 78.000
Tottenham Hotspur 67.000
Roma 64.000
Pot 3
Liverpool 62.000
Schalke 62.000
Lyon 59.500
Monaco 57.000
Ajax 53.500
CSKA Moskva 45.000
PSV Eindhoven 36.000
Valencia 36.000
Pot 4
Viktoria Plzeň 33.000
Club Brugge 29.500
Galatasaray 29.500
Young Boys 20.500
Internazionale Milano 16.000
Hoffenheim 14.285
Crvena zvezda 10.750
AEK Athens 10.000
About author
Related Articles
-
-
CR7 wins UEFA Goal of the Season29th August 2018
-
Moura: Spurs can win Premier League29th August 2018
-
Sheyi Ojo linked with Stade Reims29th August 2018
Latest
Ambode harps on discipline as NYSC swears in 2,152 new corps members— 30th August 2018
NAN Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has advised corps members in the state to embrace the values of discipline and diligence, as sure paths to success in life. Ambode gave the advice in Lagos on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream 2 corps members by the National Youth Service…
-
FG warns corps members against hate speech, fake news— 30th August 2018
NAN The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has warned corps members against promoting hate speech and fake news because of their destructive effect on the society. He also advised them to be vanguards of the change mantra “Change Begins with Me”. The minister said this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing corps members sworn-in for…
-
I won’t leave PDP again – Atiku Abubakar— 30th August 2018
NAN Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said he would not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) anymore, even if he failed to secure the party’s presidential ticket. Atiku Abubakar stated this in Minna while addressing party supporters at the PDP headquarters. He, however, expressed optimism of winning the presidential ticket of the party…
-
Over 300 houses earmarked for demolition in Makurdi— 30th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 300 houses have been earmarked for demolition in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, for reportedly contravening the urban development law. General Manager of Benue State Urban Development Board, (UDB), Abraham Saint Gbileeka, who disclosed this, on Thursday, in a chat with newsmen explained that most of the affected structures were built…
-
Anambra Govt to assess flood prone areas in Awka, 2 others— 30th August 2018
NAN The Anambra Government says it will conduct assessment of flood vulnerable roads and streets in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi. The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen on Thursday in Awka. Ifejiofor said that the project was to forestall further damage on roads within the three towns….
-
Entertainment
Linda Ikeji sacks staff accused of raping teenager— 30th August 2018
Linda Ikeji, popular Nigerian blogger, has sacked Theo Ukpaa, the man who is alleged to have raped Emilia Samuel when the latter was 16 years old. Ms Ikeji, who made the announcement on her blog on Wednesday night, said: “I personally wanted to let everyone know that Theo Ukpaa, who was Head of Programmes at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper— 29th August 2018
The farmers recently got a boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the nation’s apex bank shortlisted 600 of them for its agricultural loan scheme Felix Ikem, Nsukka The yellow species of pepper popularly called ‘Ose Nsukka’ (Nsukka pepper) in Igbo, essentially used for spicing of food is a major means of livelihood for…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
How senior citizens can conquer dementia, age gracefully— 30th August 2018
Experts in old age management have given insights to managing and overcoming dementia. According to them, it is an aggregation of signs and symptoms… Job Osazuwa Sometime in September 2017, Pa Emmanuel (not real name), in his late 70s, drove his car from his Abule-Egba home unaccompanied to the Ikeja Shopping Mall in Lagos to…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Hopes and dreams deferred in self-exile— 30th August 2018
The frustration of remaining abroad — self-exile — seems to compound the discernible disgusting psyche Acho Orabuchi What is happening to some Nigerians, particularly the Igbo in the Diaspora? Why are many of them very intolerant and highly irritable? Why are some of their actions toward one another highly contemptible and disparaging in some cases?…
Columnists
-
Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks— 30th August 2018
Cancer of the pancreas occurs when pancreatic cells begin to multiply out of control resulting in the formation of a mass or tumour. Dr. Emmanuel Enabulele Lately, we have been navigating through the anatomical zone often referred to as the embryological foregut. In the course of this, we touched on the inflammatory conditions of the…
-
How to manage stress— 30th August 2018
The simple act of talking face-to-face with another human can trigger hormones that relieve stress when you’re feeling agitated or insecure. Fr. Anselm Adodo No one is immune to stress. We all experience stress from time to time. Some people may cope with stress more effectively or recover from stressful events more quickly than others….
-
Don’t let common back pain ruin your conjugal life— 30th August 2018
“I have taken to traveling and not stay at home just to avoid conjugal encounter with my wife because of the pain I get after that in my back.” Charles Ehirim I have several times declined to write on back pain as it links to sex. I have written on the linkage, using likely synonyms,…
-
Dividends of democracy— 30th August 2018
The dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power. Newton Jibunoh In today’s article, I am hoping to pass across a message that will encourage my fellow Nigerians to ponder over the state of our democracy. At the end of this article, I am hoping…
-
Fake News and the oga at the top— 30th August 2018
Of all the canvassers or pretenders against the practice of fake news, nobody beats the presidential media motormouths… Jimanze Ego-Alowes The present government as is, is led by Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian Army general. Buhari had on occasions complained of fake news and such related irritations on his own skein of news. However, it…
-
The Saraki saga— 30th August 2018
Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot. Amaze Obi He has remained a thorn in the flesh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his emergence as the President of the Senate in June 2015. He happened on the scene in the manner…
-
Oyo: Authority violence on display— 30th August 2018
The same authority he is brandishing will soon displace him. He will be completely de-robed and become one of us in no distance time. Femi Adeoti That Ibadan early morning debacle won’t go away so easily. No matter the labour of those in constituted authority to consign it to the dustbin of our awful history,…
-
Stop these mindless killings— 30th August 2018
When we hear stories of mindless killings around us, instead of taking appropriate steps, we allow the suspects go scot-free… Ben Okezie As each day goes by, so are our newspapers filled with gory news of killings in every part of the country, from the village square to the bustling township streets. Killings have become…
-
Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6— 29th August 2018
Anti-polygamy preachers are not aware that after His statement in Genesis 2:24 the Supreme Being did not have multiple-marriage as one of the sinful acts… Sina Adedipe As indicated in the tailpiece announcement promoting today’s article in last week’s column, anti – polygamy preachers say Almighty God was instituting monogamy for married men in Genesis…
-
Destiny and prayer (4)— 29th August 2018
The confusion created within the arena of religious teachings that point to destiny and prayer have artificially nourished the growth of misunderstanding Nathan Uzorma Protus “DEAR Prof. I was employed to manage an establishment that has gone down to zero level. The owner initially wanted to lease or sale the company until my arrival to…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply