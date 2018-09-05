– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders
5th September 2018 - Facebook rolls out global video service
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard
5th September 2018 - Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
5th September 2018 - Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
5th September 2018 - Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 
5th September 2018 - How to check phone battery explosion
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
Home / National / All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders
NASARAWA

All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders

— 5th September 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

The leadership of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State, have explained that the tireless efforts of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in resolving the farmers/herdsmen crisis has yielded fruitful result as all the Tiv displaced farmers have returned back to their villages.

Special Adviser to the governor on public works, Engr. Moses Utondo, stated this, on Tuesday, in Lafia, during a press conference.

READ ALSO: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

According to him, “The Tiv people have gone back to their various homes and are carrying out their normal farm activities without any hindrance , this is possible due to the tireless efforts of the state governor ” he said

He thanked the governor for making it possible for all the Tiv farmers to successfully returned back to their various homes.

On the recent defection of about 5000 All Progressives Congress (APC) Tiv members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Utondo, said at no time did the said defectors were members of the party, noting that the entire Tiv people are solidly behind the senatorial bid of the outgoing Governor Al-Makura.

He accused Sen. Adokwe of sponsoring the stoning of Governor Al-Makura in Obi Local Government Area sometime ago.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASARAWA

All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders

— 5th September 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia The leadership of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State, have explained that the tireless efforts of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in resolving the farmers/herdsmen crisis has yielded fruitful result as all the Tiv displaced farmers have returned back to their villages. Special Adviser to the governor on public works, Engr. Moses…

  • VIDEO ON DEMAND

    Facebook rolls out global video service

    — 5th September 2018

    With the aim of giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, content creators and other fans, Facebook has made its video-on-demand service, Facebook Watch, available globally. READ ALSO: India asks telecoms to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse This is even as it also expanded its…

  • WIKE

    2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declared their ‘unflinching’ support for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance, as the reason for  their endorsement. They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of One…

  • ECOWAS

    Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

    — 5th September 2018

    Job Osazuwa Towards improving the standard of education across all levels within the West Africa sub-region, the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) is seeking the cooperation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Revealing this at the weekend, in Abuja, the President of NAE, Prof. Elizabeth Eke, said the partnership was aimed at…

  • Araraume

    Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC

    — 5th September 2018

    A coalition of different groups has called on a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to look for another platform to contest the forthcoming governorship election.  The coalition, comprising professionals, students, town unions, the clergy and others, said he and his huge followers would not get justice in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share