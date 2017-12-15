All set for seventh anniversary of Ayinde Barrister’s death

Tomorrow December 16, all roads will lead to the home of late fuji star, Ayindae Barrister as friends and family have wrapped up plans for the commemoration of the seventh anniversary of his death.

According to Nureni Sunmola, his sakara player, who hooked up with Barrister in 1986: “It is seven years after Ayinde Barrister, the creator of fuji music left us and this year, plans have been wrapped up to celebrate the legend in a big way. It promises to be an exciting and inspiring time for all fuji music lovers.

“Don’t forget that he is the creator of fuji music and so his home will be a Mecca of sorts as guests are expected from all over the world. Ayinde Barrister changed my life. I never believed I could travel all over the world but he took me with him on many tours. In 1993 we went to London, France, Germany and Scotland. I never believed I would be there. I am forever grateful to him.”

Late Barrister had 46 children and recorded 146 albums before he passed on in 2010. He was born on February 9, 1958.