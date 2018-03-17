All set for Obiano’s inauguration

WILLY EYA

Anambra State, the Home for All, has been literally shut down for the inauguration of second term in office for Governor Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, scheduled for today

Awka, the state capital is agog for the colourful event as many politicians and sundry dignitries converge in the state to witness the occasion.

Saturday Sun which has been monitoring the event observed that the state capital is already wearing a new look and both Anambra Transport Management Agency (ATMA) and its sister agency, Ocha Brigade, have taken steps to ensure a free-flow of traffic in the state capital.

Motorcycle riders popularly known as okada have been relocated from their hitherto loading areas, especially at the Aroma area of the town.

A press release by the second term inauguration committee signed by its chairman, Ifeanyi Ibezi, said, “All is now set for the second term inauguration of His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, and His Excellency, Dr. Nkem Okeke, as Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra State on Saturday, March 17, 2018.”

He announced a three-day programme which would include a business roundtable with the theme, “Consolidating the Vision,” as part of the activities put together to mark the event.

Ibezi explained that the convocation of the Anambra Business Roundtable is to “signpost the trajectory of Governor Obiano’s second term which is targeted at ushering in a “Greater Tomorrow” for Ndi Anambra.”

He added: “The business roundtable will bring together critical stakeholders from the public and private sectors to highlight growth opportunities in the emerging industries in Anambra State.”

The roundtable would be followed by the formal inauguration to be held at Ekwueme Square, Awka, today, while the concluding part of the ceremony would be a Thanksgiving Mass to be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Awka, tomorrow.