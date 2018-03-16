The Sun News
Home / TSWeekend / All set for Eko Hotels’ Easter family party

All set for Eko Hotels’ Easter family party

— 16th March 2018

Demola Balogun

Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos is agog for the Easter holiday celebration.

This year’s funfest tagged: ‘Easter Family Brunch Party’ has been given a wider berth to accommodate both young and older generation with a collection of sophisticated fun games and children activities lined up to make the Lagoon Breeze and Sports Arena a bustling entertainment arcade.

With brand support from FMCG partners, expatriate make-over artists and event managers, there is a pulsating beat that resonates across Eko Hotels, Eko Garden, Eko Suites, and Eko Signature about the Easter party, a shindig fever that has equally gripped guests, families and trade partners who are already making enquiries about the big event.

Eko Hotels’ Food and Beverage Manager, Abhilash Cherian stated that this year`s Easter family party offers a unique blend of fun games, entertainment and exquisite buffet dining for young adults, children and families to share magic moments and enjoy perfect holiday experience.

“The Easter Brunch party is an extraordinary package for our guests, families, friends and fun lovers who deserve great celebration and exclusive leisure activities in an upscale serene environment. Eko Hotels is planning something big for our guests to experience rare pleasures and breath-taking adventure on Easter Sunday,” he asserted.

The list of games and fun activities on parade at the hotels park and sports arena includes Animal Seasaw, Toddler Playground, Floor Chess/Monopoly, Snooker, Table Tennis, Zorb Ball, and Bouncy Castle.

Eko Hotels’ Marketing Manager, Mrs Iyadunni Gbadebo explained that the Easter family party is geared at raising the bar in terms of family escape and hospitality experience during the festive period.

“We have dispatched necessary information about reservation for the Easter family party to our guests, partners, and corporate customers and it has been received with enthusiasm and commitment to make the party a unique and outstanding family experience. Children stand a chance to win big in all the different games. The Sky Restaurant and Terrace promises to offer the best of exotic and finest wines and delicacies, while 1415, RED and The Grill restaurants will greet the entire family with variety of delicacies and assorted drinks. Also, CrossRoads, Sports Café and Lagoon Breeze will be agog with the best of the Easter jamz extravaganza.  We will surely make this Easter holiday a fantastic one to remember,” she assured.

