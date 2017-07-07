All set for COSON week

The stage is set for this year’s edition of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) Week, and it promises to be exciting.

The chairman, COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji, has announced that the weeklong activities will take place from October 27 to November 3, 2017.

Responding to the question why COSON Week did not hold last year, Okoroji said: “From the beginning, we took the decision that the COSON Week will be held every two years. COSON Week is the ‘World Cup’ of entertainment in Nigeria, or if you prefer, the Olympic games. Seven mega events in seven different venues over seven days! That is not ‘beans’!

“The planning and logistics are mind boggling. You cannot do that every year. It is the same way the World Cup cannot hold every year. Now you can say to them categorically that COSON Week 2017 will hold from October 27 to November 3.”

What should Nigerians expect at the event, Okoroji explained: “Breath taking events, short and simple. From October 27 to November 3, you should expect awe inspiring events, different from anything you have seen before.”