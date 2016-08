Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital is set to host the world when the maiden edition of BomFest Heritage Festival kicks-off in December.

Actress and Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State for Tourism and Development, Ini Edo, made the disclosure recently during a chat with Entertainer.

“Akwa Ibom State is gearing up to welcome visitors from across the world during the maiden edition of IbomFest Heritage Festival which is billed to take place from December 15 to 17, 2016,” Ini said.

According to her, the festival will divert investment and tourism traffic to Akwa Ibom State by showcasing the state’s rich cultural potentials.

“Themed: ‘Our Culture Beyond Borders’, BomFest Heritage Festival would also attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the state,” Edo stated, adding that since the inauguration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, he has not left anyone in doubt as regards the desire of his administration to ensure that Akwa Ibom remains the choice destination for tourists and investors and this has spurred the pace of infrastructural and socio-economic development witnessed in Akwa Ibom State.