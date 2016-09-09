The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - My encounter with Oliver De Coque after his death –Ray Ifeme, Ex-manager/biographer
9th September 2016 - Toronto Film Festival opens big with FilmOne movies
9th September 2016 - All set for Ada Igbo beauty pageant
9th September 2016 - Why I did collabo with Good Women Choir’s Mrs Fasoyin -Tope Sobowale, gospel singer
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
9th September 2016 - Rethinking part-time legislature
9th September 2016 - How competent are the economic managers?
9th September 2016 - NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN
Home / TSWeekend / All set for Ada Igbo beauty pageant
Ade

All set for Ada Igbo beauty pageant

— 9th September 2016

All is now set for the premier edition of Ada Igbo Beauty Pageant, with the grand finale slated for the prestigious Golden Gate Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos in November.
The razzmatazz heralding the epoch-making event, which kicks off from this month to November, is already generating waves among young, beautiful girls across Igbo land, with many jostling to contest for honours at the event.
Powered by Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos, the project is envisioned to encourage young Igbo girls between the ages of 18 and 26, to showcase their beauty, intelligence, family values and knowledge of Igbo language and culture, as well as other unique values of N’digbo.
In a chat with TS Weekend, Obinna Ambrose Okonkwo, director general, Ada Igbo Beauty Pageant, said: “The pageant is a rare platform uniquely packaged to enable young girls of Igbo extraction to display their beauty, elegance, artistic skills, intelligence, leadership qualities and deep knowledge of Igbo language and cultural heritage. Also as goodwill ambassadors and cultural advocates, these maidens will serve as new generational change agents in our society.”
According to him, the project would promote the best of Ndigbo socio-cultural heritage, community development, friendship and cultural exchanges, while creating the desired local and international awareness on the uniqueness of Igbo language, tradition and immense business and tourism potentials of Igboland.
In order to set the bar of the pageant higher over similar events in the past, a formidable organising team comprising of notable personalities like Chief Okey Udeji, HRM Vera Johnson Osuagwu, Jennifer Okechi and others have assured of making the project a success and quite memorable.
To make it easier for many beautiful and young Igbo girls living in Igboland or in Diaspora to participate in the pageant, a dedicated online registration portal, www.adaigbobeautypageant.com, has being unveiled to the public.
The face of Adaigbo beauty pageant and member of the organising team, Vera Johnson Osuagwu, posited that the project would target on grooming the young Igbo girls through cultural classes, and significantly improve their knowledge and understanding of Igbo language and socio-cultural heritage, while the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Fabian Onwughalu, said: “the project will empower our young girls participating in the programme and further promote the uniqueness of our cultural heritage to the outside world.”
An elated member of the organising team, Jennifer Okechi, in a telephone call from her base in Spain, said: “Its going to be a memorable pageant that is set to reassure the world of the beauty of our girls and love for our culture and language, and also offer the beautiful maidens the rare opportunity to dazzle the world with their elegance and intelligence.”
With the grand finale slated for November, organisers had already earmarked mouth-watery rewards such as a brand new car, big generating set, plasma TV, and wardrobe allowances for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, as well as lots of consolation prizes for deserving contestants.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

  • Ortom

    Ortom offers scholarship to six indigent children

    — 9th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the offer of scholarship to two sets of triplets up to university level. The six children were brought to the Government House in Makurdi by their mother, Mrs. Kumawuese Azua Kwen, a widow from Kwande Local Government Area. Mrs. Kwen who told the Governor…

  • Cross-River-state-Ben-Ayade

    Ayade lauds Buhari on economic diversification

    — 9th September 2016

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for diversifying  the nation’s economy by making agriculture its main stay. Ayade, who spoke during the flag off the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers  Programme at Odukpani Local Government headquarters, said the introduction of the programme was  the beginning of the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351