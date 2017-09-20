The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - All not well with Gunners’ Welbeck
20th September 2017 - Sad tales of unemployed graduates
20th September 2017 - Beroms celebrate culture in grand style
20th September 2017 - UNESCO, AU talent hunt berths in FCT
20th September 2017 - Sorrowful tales of fruits market
20th September 2017 - Amaokwe Item Welfare Union celebrates new yam festival
20th September 2017 - Night of honour to Inner Wheel President
20th September 2017 - Fresh landslides hit Anambra
20th September 2017 - Commuters groan over state of Enugu-Onitsha highway
20th September 2017 - Peace returns to Egede after producing another autonomous community
Home / Sports / All not well with Gunners’ Welbeck

All not well with Gunners’ Welbeck

— 20th September 2017

Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck is out for at least three weeks with a groin injury and manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday that the striker is unlikely to return before next month’s international break.

Welbeck was hurt in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday and will miss Wednesday’s League Cup match against third tier side Doncaster, Premier League games with West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion, and a Europa League fixture against Bate Borisov.

“Danny has a scan today, we don’t know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break,” Wenger told the club’s website.

The 26-year-old, who has scored three times for his club this season, is also unlikely to feature for England in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia on October 5 and Lithuania on October 8, though he could return in time for Arsenal’s trip to Watford on October 14.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

— 20th September 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter. Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju…

  • Man kills python in Lagos

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass. Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed…

  • FIRS rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

    — 20th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service’s  (FIRS), Tunde Fowler yesterday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, 2017, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organised by Finance Correspondents Association of…

  • SEC bans Partnership Investments CEO for life

    — 20th September 2017

    …As chairman gets 5yr ban By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market,Tuesday, imposed a life ban on the Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Plc and Partnership Securities Limited, Mr. Victor Ogiemwonyi, from holding directorship position in any public company in Nigeria…

  • Hard times for telcos despite adding N1.5trn to GDP

    — 20th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 With Nigeria’s  telecommunications sector contributing  N1.549 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017, the same revenue cannot be said of growth in terms of income for the operators. While the GDP continues to spike, telecom operators and service providers bear the brunt and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share