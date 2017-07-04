The Sun News
All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle

All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle

4th July 2017

Dinatu Yohanna, the 2nd best Nigerian woman at the 2016 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, says she is ready to prove her mettle in the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria championships.

The championships, an All-Nigeria event, will hold from July 13 to July 15 in Abuja with no fewer than 400 athletes invited locally and internationally participating.

Yohanna told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that she was excited that distance runners were also invited for the first championships.

“I am seriously looking forward to the AFN/All Nigeria Championships scheduled for Abuja. I hope to prove myself.

“I pray and hope that with the incoming board, fortunes will change for distance runners because we also want to feature in international competitions,” she said.

Yohanna was listed alongside Deborah Pam, a top-rated and celebrated distance runner, Rose Akusho,Onah Saleh, Elizabeth Nuhu, Adeyinka Bamtefa,Sherifat Jimoh, Mary Peter and others to compete in the 5,000km event.

Yohanna also represented Nigeria at the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon which held on April 3, 2016.

The All Nigeria Athletics Championships will be used to select athletes that will represent the country in the forthcoming International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in August. (NAN)

(Source: NAN)

