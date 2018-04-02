The Sun News
All-new Hyundai Accent flaunts fresh safety technologies

— 2nd April 2018

Moses Akaigwe    08072100049

Building on the strengths of previous models with Hyundai’s latest design and engineering innovations, Hyundai has officially launched the fifth generation of the popular Accent small car in Africa and the Middle East markets.

Highlights of the new model include a completely new exterior design and comfortable high-tech interior. More efficient powertrains deliver an outstanding combination of performance and fuel economy, with a choice of 1.4-litre or 1.6-litre engines matched to a six-speed transmission in either manual or automatic.

Other advances include reduced cabin noise and remarkably improved driving dynamics, both helped by a stronger bodyshell, and a selection of the latest safety and convenience features offered either as standard or as options.

The All-new Accent is also slightly longer and wider than the previous model, including an increased distance between the front and rear wheels, giving occupants more leg and shoulder room.

“This new model makes several key improvements on the previous Hyundai Accent, which was already an excellent car and very popular with customers,” said Hyundai’s Head of Operations for Africa and the Middle East, Mike Song. “Design and engineering are completely fresh, ensuring a car that looks superb, is enjoyable to drive, with high levels of safety, and will be economical to own.”

The design of the new Accent exhibits confidence and sophistication, delivering a new interpretation of Hyundai’s design language. This includes Hyundai’s signature cascading grille – a design element being introduced across the brand’s product range. The grille is flanked by wraparound headlights and optional LED signature daytime running lights, while sharp character lines run the length of the car to the slim LED wraparound taillights.

Accent’s interior continues the modern, confident, sophisticated theme of the exterior. A driver-oriented layout with intuitive controls combines with improved interior roominess, high-quality materials and premium technology features. Premium, soft-touch materials in key points create an inviting and comfortable environment for the driver and passengers.

A wide instrument panel prominently features a standard backup camera systemvia the touchscreen LCD display. Beneath the screen, the control panel is laid out in a horizontal design with buttons and controls logically grouped by function. Other convenience features available include a proximity key with push button start, dual USB charging, and auxiliary input jacks.

Standard safety features includeelectronic stability control, traction control and anti-lock brakes, as well as emergency stop signal, which automatically flashes the brake lights when the driver brakes heavily. Available options include a six-airbag system,static bending headlights to provide better illumination of the road through corners, and auto cruise control.

The body is stronger than the previous model, with torsional rigidity improved through the increased use of advanced high strength steeland structural adhesives. There are several improvements to the front-side members and inner side sill for improved collision protection.

The front crumple zones have been increased, front side airbags have been upgraded, and reinforcements have been added to improve the car’s collision energy management performance, especially in small overlap crashes.

