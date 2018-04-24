All-new 2018 Kia Rio shows off innovative design, power

Moses Akaigwe 08072100049

“As Kia’s global best-seller, the fourth-generation Kia Rio has been completely redesigned and re-engineered to exceed the expectations of all car enthusiasts across the globe. The new Rio has arrived with enhanced aesthetics. It has been redesigned for a more dramatic and distinctive look; boasting sleek, straight lines and sophisticated interior. The bestselling model also delivers a powerful driving experience.”

That was how the Marketing Manager of Kia Motors Nigeria Limited, Olawale Jimoh, introduced the 2018 Kia Rio at a media parley recently.

New look A slender tiger-nose grille, crispier lines and swept-back headlights for a more aggressive appearance sum up how captivating the car really is.

The new Rio’s pleasing proportions belies its diminutive dimensions. It now boasts a higher ground clearance, is wider and longer, the wheels pushed farther toward the corners, and the windshield made more upright. The overall effect, Jimoh explained, makes the Rio the best-looking vehicle in its segment.

“The inside has also been upgraded and feels very solidly built. The redesigned dash and gauge cluster looks upscale as well, so even though the Rio is a budget-priced car, it doesn’t feel cheap. The interior presents itself better than cars costing more. Additional sound insulation, a redesigned suspension, and revised steering help to make the new Rio solid on the road.

“Rear-seat headroom is another surprise, as a six-foot passenger sits upright comfortably. Rear legroom has grown two inches from the previous model. The front seats are comfortable, accommodating and wide enough to give most drivers plenty of breathing room. The seat feels a little lower and sportier than many subcompacts.”

Power

The Rio is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The engineers have improved on the fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions over the outgoing Rio.

Urban driving

Ideally suited to urban driving, the little Rio has become more sophisticated and athletic for driver enjoyment. It has always been compact enough for urban parking on crowded streets, and so is the redesigned Rio.

Stable, safe

Rio’s solid structure makes use of advanced high-strength steel to increase durability and stiffness for improved handling and ride quality, as well as collision protection. And for the first time, the Rio offers optional Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), a system that detects obstacles and automatically applies the brakes to avoid accidents.

Standard safety features include airbags, side-impact door beams, a four-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

In addition to the improved design and ergonomics, the 2018 Kia Rio is the most technically advanced version of the model ever produced with the new integration of the latest safety features and cabin technologies. The new Rio has joined the line-up of cars made in Nigeria by Kia

The Rio has been setting ripples in the Nigerian market, having outsold other models in its segment for over a decade and remains Kia’s best-selling car internationally.