South-west Magazine / Alimosho group berates extortion, threatens to petition EFCC

Alimosho group berates extortion, threatens to petition EFCC

— 1st March 2018

The Alimosho Liberty Movement (ALM), has decried what it called the dangerous dimension, of the politics of godfatherism and the brazen extortions, being carried out by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the six local council development areas in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. 
Speaking on behalf of the group, Olanrewaju Bakare hinted that the leaders “are prominent members of G18, a profound political group of immense influence; particularly in Lagos. They turned themselves to a conduit pipe, draining the resources of the third tier of government in the whole of Alimosho.
“We are constrained to call the attention of the Nigerian public, particularly that of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the various anti-corruption agencies to the misappropriation of the resources of the six LCDAs within our local government, by some self-styled godfathers, who have resorted to extorting huge sums of our commonwealth on a monthly basis, from the allocations due to these councils, thereby mitigating against the needed development, that should ordinarily be embarked upon, by these LCDAs.
“While we are not oblivious of the role of these godfathers in the emergence of the various leaders of the local councils as at today, we are of the opinion that our LCDA chairmen are also complicit in this misappropriation of our commonwealth, as they have refused to speak out, despite our knowledge of the situation as residents and stakeholders, more so, that the destiny of our people; particularly the aspirations of our people, for good governance and grassroots development is at stake.”
The group said it has gathered evidences, and will in the days ahead formally submit its petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), “to ensure that the current situation is checkmated; if not immediately halted.”

