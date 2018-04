There are indications that a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Sheriff will, on Thursday, return to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, was a founding member of the APC before he defected to the PDP and served as a national chairman.

His tenure in the PDP was controversial leading to the factionalisation of the party.

It took a Supreme Court verdict to declare his opponent, former Kaduna Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as the authentic leader of the PDP.

A top official of the APC said the former governor would be visiting the National Secretariat of the party by 12 noon to formally announce his return.

Details later…