Alhassan never Buharist, outburst not a surprise – El-Rufai 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufia has described as not surprising the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan’s declaration of her support for the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, stating that she has never been a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Alhassan was never in his camp during the primaries, she never voted for him during the primaries and has never supported his ideology.

El-Rufai who spoke to State House Correspondents after a private meeting with the president, said her appointment as a cabinet minister was done by Buhari unilaterally who ignored reservations of party members.

He advised Nigerians not to be surprised or shocked at her outburst.

He however said her retention or otherwise as a cabinet minister should be at the discretion of the president.

Details later…