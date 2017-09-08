Alhassan never Buharist, outburst not a surprise – El-Rufai
— 8th September 2017
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufia has described as not surprising the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan’s declaration of her support for the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, stating that she has never been a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to him, Alhassan was never in his camp during the primaries, she never voted for him during the primaries and has never supported his ideology.
El-Rufai who spoke to State House Correspondents after a private meeting with the president, said her appointment as a cabinet minister was done by Buhari unilaterally who ignored reservations of party members.
He advised Nigerians not to be surprised or shocked at her outburst.
- He however said her retention or otherwise as a cabinet minister should be at the discretion of the president.
Details later…
what nonsense is el rufai talking.who are the nigerians he is advising not to bother.during yaradua script dora akunyili changed the narrative prompting doctrine of necessity.and perhaps this lady will also change the narrative.el rufai,please tell what buhari’s ideologies are and the extent he has demonstrated.the one that is evident can be seen through the mirrow of the recent shakeup in nnpc.the ideologies of a nepotic;sectionalist;tribalist;separatist;religious bigotry;lawlessness;etc.kudos to the bravery of this lady like the bravery of the president’s wife.
That little man, el Rufai, is just fucking sycophantic moron! People are still allowed to have and voice their personal choices and opinions in Naija. You don’t have to be a Buharist to do your job properly. There hasn’t been any concerns as to her ability to perform her functions as a minister. There’s something ladies called “Aisha” that is beginning to appeal to me: their courage, perhaps!