Alexis Galleries: The art, the artists and the muse

Here, an excerpt: “I was born in 1966 in Cotonou,” she declares, “I came to Nigeria on January 21, 1975. I grew up in Kano. So I am Nigerian in my heart.” (Impressively, too, she speaks four languages: French, English, Arabic and Hausa.)

“I was naughty in the class while at St Louis in Kano. Teachers would send me out to kneel in the sun for as long as two hours until I was taught humility. So I grew up a very humble person. I am a polite person. I got my O and A level in England and I studied beauty therapy. But my father passed away when I was 17. And there was no other male figure, neither a brother nor an uncle, in the family. I was the youngest of four sisters. I started working in furniture, refurbishing homes and in the process learnt the art of interior decoration in Lagos.”

Introduction over. The art questions begin.

Precisely what’s her taste in art?

“It is diversified,” she says. “I love realism, I also like abstract, contemporary, pop art. But when you are in the art business, there is no such thing as preference. However, one thing I can assure you I like is colours, bright colours. I found it disappointing that artists in Nigeria paint in greyscale and dark colours when we live in a country that is sunny and full of colours. I go out, I see the green of the trees, the blue of the sky, the gray of the asphalt, I see lots of colours. You buy a wrapper and it has five, six colours; so, why are they painting in greyscale? I don’t understand it. It upsets me. I can understand doing a charcoal painting, but not everything has to be done in dark green, dark grey and dark brown for God’s sake.”

At this point she rues her miss– –“I should have been an artist because I have always done things with my hands when I was growing up.”

The fault was not hers: “When I was a little girl in Kano, art was not big in Nigeria then. There was no art school. Then, of course, my parents wanted me to be successful in life and preferred me doing other things than being an artist.”