The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Alex Jones sued for defamation by parents of Sandy Hook victims
17th April 2018 - NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’
17th April 2018 - IITA reiterates commitment to nourish African agriculture
17th April 2018 - VGN boss seeks Wike’s synergy for group
17th April 2018 - Ogun to replicate mini solar grid in rural communities
17th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting powers
17th April 2018 - No individual, VIPs above traffic laws in FCT, says FRSC
17th April 2018 - Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu
17th April 2018 - Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt
17th April 2018 - NAF planes kill several Boko Haram terrorists in Lake chad
Home / World News / Alex Jones sued for defamation by parents of Sandy Hook victims
Alex JONES InfoWars

Alex Jones sued for defamation by parents of Sandy Hook victims

— 17th April 2018

The Hill

The parents of two children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have sued Alex Jones, alleging defamation.

The two lawsuits filed Monday accuse Jones — a noted conspiracy theorist who has claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax — of peddling lies that have resulted in death threats, HuffPost reported.

The lawsuits, which were both filed in Austin, Texas, are seeking more than $1 million in damages from Jones, Infowars and Free Speech Systems LLC.

The lawsuits were brought by Neil Heslin, the father of a six-year-old boy killed in the massacre, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, who also lost their child in the Sandy Hook shooting.

“Even after these folks had to experience this trauma, for the next five years they were tormented by Alex Jones with vicious lies about them,” Mark Bankston, the lawyer handling the cases for the parents, told HuffPost.

“And these lies were meant to convince his audience that the Sandy Hook parents are frauds and have perpetrated a sinister lie on the American people.”

Bankston said he thinks it is a “surreal experience” as a father.

“Anyone, parents or not, who spends 15 minutes talking to one of these parents will understand immediately how vile this lie was, and how genuine their pain is,” he told the publication.

There are at least two other cases that accuse Jones of defamation, according to the report.

Jones has in the past raised conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook shooting. In November 2016, he said: “The only problem is, I’ve watched a lot of soap operas, and I’ve seen actors before. And I know when I’m watching a movie and when I’m watching something real.”

The 2012 Sandy Hook shooting left more than 20 people dead. Gun control has become a central issue in the country recently since a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Students who survived the shooting have been rallying lawmakers and demanding new gun laws to prevent future shootings.

Parkland students have also been at the center of multiple conspiracy theories since becoming vocal gun control advocates.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’

— 17th April 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja JOHESU: The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has dismissed the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) as an illegal body that should not be accorded any recognition by Nigerians. It said the threat by JOHESU to commence indefinite strike by midnight, on Wednesday, was uncalled for because their demands were driven by envy. NMA…

  • IITA

    IITA reiterates commitment to nourish African agriculture

    — 17th April 2018

    NAN IITA: The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, has reiterated its commitment to conducting researches that will nourish African agriculture. The Director-General of IITA, Dr Nteranya Sanginga, gave the assurance at the 21st Annual Symposium of IITA and International Association of Research Scholars and Fellows (IARSAF) on Tuesday in Ibadan. News Agency of…

  • VGN boss seeks Wike’s synergy for group

    — 17th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The founder and Commander General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Alhaji Ali Sokoto, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to invite and discuss with the state VGN for more effective security. Sokoto made the appeal when he visited the state to inaugurate the state’s command of the…

  • SOLAR Ogun

    Ogun to replicate mini solar grid in rural communities

    — 17th April 2018

    In a bid to address  the electricity needs of the state, particularly in  the rural communities, the Ogun State  Government is set to replicate Gbamu Gbamu’s 85 kilowatt Solar Grid in other rural communities in the state. Deputy Governor of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, who also oversees the affairs of the Ministry of…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting powers

    — 17th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army is currently holding a demonstration exercise to showcase its military powers to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation. The exercise which is part of programme organised in the ongoing African Land Forces summit holding, in Abuja, is taking police at the 176, Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share