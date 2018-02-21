The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme: Fall of the last Iroko
21st February 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack ( 6)
21st February 2018 - Nigeria needs total restructuring
21st February 2018 - LMC to honour Udoji on Match day 10
21st February 2018 - Russia 2018: Aiteo hails NFF’s World Cup plans
21st February 2018 - FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier: Kida charges D’ Tigers to keep heads high
21st February 2018 - …Ex-internationals thumb up Pinnick
21st February 2018 - Confusion everywhere
21st February 2018 - Danladi Umar –An innocent victim of strong principles
21st February 2018 - Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence
Home / Columns / Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme: Fall of the last Iroko

Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme: Fall of the last Iroko

— 21st February 2018

“I was the chairman, Nigerian Railways, when that cooperation was like the present day behemoth, the NNPC; the greatest employer of labour, expending a very massive annual budget. During my tenure, employing our own professional engineers, architects, surveyors, technicians, medical doctors, etc, we built the most modern and durable rail lines in the Commonwealth; second only to the British, ahead of the Canadian and the Indian railways.

The details of those contributions you have recorded for posterity in my autobiography, which was released yesterday in Ottawa for the international audience. I’m beholden to you and cherish your hard work, giving reality to my last request of reading my life work before I die. Emma, bless you and anytime you arrive Nigeria and you need anything, invoking my name, call any of these three gentlemen: Akintola Williams, Chief Sony Odogwu and Dr. Alex Ekwueme. These were among the brightest of their generation and I made them millionaires in their early twenties…’’

(See Dr. Okechukwu Ikejiani, The Unrepentant Patriot, Snaap Press, 2007)

Akintola Williams was the first qualified Nigerian chartered accountant. In 1949, he passed the finals of the professional accountancy examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England. He returned to Nigeria in 1950 and, in 1952, he set up the firm of Akintola Williams & Company as the first Nigerian firm of chartered accountants. Before his arrival, the accounting profession was monopolized by expatriate firms. Akintola Williams’s fate changed for good when, in 1961, the Railways approved a capital development programme costing millions of pounds. Price Waterhouse, the foreign firm, which hitherto audited the cooperation, was axed and Akintola Williams was invited to take over. At the same time, Chief Sony Odogwu, the owner of the African Insurance Brokers, was offered the mouthwatering contract to insure the Railways after the  expatriate insurance firm of Edward W. Turner & Sons was sacked. 

Before Dr. Okechukwu Ikejiani, I had enjoyed in countless measures the favours of my maternal uncle, Chief Sony Odogwu, Ide Ahaba. In this trade, I have without any prior notices found my way to his Finchley Road headquarters and his residence in Guiders Green, London. By mid-summer, 2004, I was at his London residence making arrangements to return and resume office as the newly appointed and gazetted editor-in-chief of the Post Express, Nigeria’s first on-line newspaper. Before long, a phone call from my sports editor, the late Dave Enechukwu, spilled the beans: “G.O.C., the Chief has turned down your appointment  and even though the management stood its ground explaining that the process that announced you editor-in-chief was transparent, with full merit, the Chief would not allow a ‘communist’ head his million-dollar newspaper investment.” I lost that job and with it the dreams, the expectations. Odogwu’s interferences, coupled with the little minds he brought to replace my recruited “Total Publishers,” connived and conspired to ruin the emerging digital philosophies of that experiment. Before long, that newspaper, with the best available hands, the best press in West Africa, tragically plummeted to the rocks.

Of the three Ikejiani musketeers, Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme was perhaps the most polyvalent, eclectic and polymathic. While I am yet to meet Akintola Williams in flesh, I have devoured his autobiography from cover to cover. Like most of their breed, he has kept the professional faith and loves his family.

Odogwu’s impact and times, in spite of his early emergence as a captain of industry, I am afraid, would be constrained by the absence of protégées, unlike the colossus, Ekwueme, whose legacies in agriculture, education, industries and community service scream, and he has been established as a maker of history.

Prof. Bernard Nwakanma, top scientist with the American secret energy commission, says it all: “Look at me, I came from the village and my parents lived in mud houses. When I passed my school certificate, I took my results to the Ekwueme Foundation and they took my papers and, the following week, I found myself in the US attending the best universities in the world. Now, I have a job that few Americans would ever nurse ambitions to get. There are thousands of Nigerians that enjoy the scholarship largesse of the Alex Ekwueme Foundation. There is no human being like this man in the world.’’

The journey of this icon began of Agu-Ukwu Nri, where his very poor father was an Anglican Catechist. Brilliant and in a hurry to conquer the world, he sat for his first school leaving certificate and entrance examination to secondary school from the same junior class where his mates were not yet ready to do the same examinations. Unlike the other two brilliant actors of their generation, Ekwueme was actually the one who invited me to share his evening days and he always forgot my name! He would rather address me thus: “Blood On the Niger, I invite you to my wife’s 60th birthday celebrations…

“Blood On the Niger, we play tennis Sunday at Oko after I return from England, and remember my back hand cross court is my weapon to destroy you.”

Ekwueme was hilarious, full of life and at the Oko Tennis Club single-handedly built by him, like the Oko Polytechnic, Oko Anglican Dioceses, Catholic bishoprics, the banks, most of the gargantuan infrastructures that adorn the mini city … we acknowledge the spearheading involvement of Ide Oko.  At the Oko Tennis Club, we would sit down and the atmosphere of sumptuous course meals of vegetable salad, ise ewu, red and white wines would caress the questions and answers, gently hugging them down to intimate conversations.

“Ide, your younger wife’s birthday was a bomb! How do you accommodate all these quality First Ladies?’’

“There is no fuss in this family of different mothers. We are one family. My wives know the protocol and their statuses and they respect each other. You were at the birthday dancing time when my Beatrice emerged…”

“We were with the celebrant and, immediately Beatrice emerged, we were holding our hearts … Showing the greatest happiness, the women embraced each other, with Beatrice  openly offering her birthday gifts and then walking up to take her rightful place at your left hand side!”

“Yes, Blood On the Niger, Beatrice had to respect the celebrant, and her day. Through the church services, down to the cutting of the cake, my younger wife knew her place, so also is Helen, the Itsekiri beauty I met in Lagos when I was in Kings.’’

“Chief Philip Asiodu, who was the most brilliant student of his class in Kings College, was in the same class with General Odumegwu Ojukwu and they were in Oxford also at the same time … He mentioned that your academic record was his inspiration and that record in both the sciences and arts is yet to be broken.’’

“Asiodu is right. I was the first student from this Aguata/Orumba to study in Kings. As a young pupil we looked up to the excellence and academic records of Dr. Pius Okigbo, Prof. Nwabueze and Dr. Chike Obi. In fact, I borrowed money to pay them visits at Onitsha before travelling to Lagos to resume at Kings. In fact, they were three outstanding students whose academic records in Kings College remain unbeaten. Asiodu is one of us but the most brilliant result was that of Professor Cyril Onwumechili. A nuclear physicist, he was the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ife. He was ahead of me and I think I was one class ahead of Chief Phillip Asiodu and my man Emeka Ojukwu.’’

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence

— 21st February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Fulani herders in Ekiti State and South West have taken a traditional oath binding to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West, that they will no longer kill or allow their cows to stray into farms. The oath, said to be an effective cultural sanction on…

  • Again, ex-militants threaten to return to creeks

    — 21st February 2018

    • We’ve paid till 2017 –Amnesty office Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 3,642 former militants under the third phase of the amnesty programme have threatened to return to the creeks if the Amnesty office does not resolve lingering issues bordering on the non-payment of stipends and non-admission of real militants into the amnesty programme. Chairman of…

  • INEC lacks capacity for credible polls –Wike 

    — 21st February 2018

    • Rivers East endorses gov for second term Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacked the capacity to conduct credible polls.  Wike also called on the international community to closely monitor the nation’s electoral process to stop INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.  He…

  • N5.3bn fraud: Court dismisses charges against ex-Enugu gov, Nnamani, aide

    — 21st February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A federal high court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the corruption charges against Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had first arraigned Nnamani, his former aide, Sunday Onyekazor Anyaogu and six companies in 2007, for allegedly conspiring to divert about N5.3 billion from the…

  • Senate probes Buhari loyalists

    — 21st February 2018

    •10 senators to face ethics committee Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate yesterday mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to investigate comments credited to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and nine others. Omo-Agege and nine senators had alleged that the re-ordering of the election sequence was done to target President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share