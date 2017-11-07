Alex Ekwueme alive, not dead

Former Nigeria’s Vice President of the Second Republic, Dr. Alex Ekwueme is alive, it can be confirmed.

Some media outlets had reported earlier that the former Vice President died in London today, November 7.

However, it can authoritatively be reported that the highly respected politician is alive and is yet to be flown abroad as stated in the report.

A family member disclosed that the elder statesman is alive and well and that his condition has improved considerably.

Also confirming the news, Uche Ezechukwu, the Chairman, Editorial Board of the Authority newspaper, said Dr. Ekwueme has moved from a stage of unconsciousness to a state where he “now receives visitors, sits up and eats”.

Ezechukwu also said the former Vice President is yet to be taken abroad, as the necessary documentation and preliminary are on course and arrangements are being completed.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Friday, November 3, approved the immediate medical treatment of Dr. Ekwueme abroad.

Ekwueme collapsed last week Saturday around 2:00 am in his house at Independence Layout, Enugu, Southern Nigeria.

Ekwueme, who was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1979 and 1983 was said to have collapsed while trying to pick something from the table.

He was admitted to the Memphys Hospital in its Intensive Care Unit at the Neurosurgery section of the hospital which is by Penok Petrol Station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State, Southern Nigeria.

Six (6) days after the sad development, President Buhari approved Ekwueme’s treatment outside the country.

However, the elder statesman is alive and still in Enugu state, Southern Nigeria. (@AledehLive)