I have noticed something very frightening. Most of the people who consult me, are gradually becoming drunks . The frightening aspect is that they are mostly young people viz – undergraduates, drivers and civil servants. Most of them come for consultation during evening clinics.

READ ALSO: Inside the world of drunks

There is an unwritten law that identifies an early alcoholic. If you see anybody staggering with unstable gait and slurred speech, who when confronted, vehemently protests, “I am not drunk” – you have struck gold. Monitor that person, he is gradually becoming an alcoholic. On the other hand, anybody that boldly tells you “ I think I am drunk”, or “I think I am a little tipsy, I have taken more than enough and I need to go home and rest”. That person is just an accidental drinker. He is not yet an alcoholic. He could still be salvaged.

I shall advise all of us to be patient and read me for the next three Sundays. So as to understand the intricacies of alcohol and alcoholism. We could still return some souls back to sanity. That could be ourselves, our friends or some neighbours, who are unintentionally getting addicted to alcohol.