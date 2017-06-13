The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying ex-Rob Kardashian’s lover in UK
13th June 2017 - Court grants Diezani-Madueke aide permission to travel abroad
13th June 2017 - DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar
13th June 2017 - Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara
13th June 2017 - Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute
13th June 2017 - Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha
13th June 2017 - Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash
13th June 2017 - Spain: Parliament debates no-confidence motion against PM
13th June 2017 - Nigerians’ ignorance of modern slavery menace worries NAPTIP DG
13th June 2017 - Fix oil sector to cut FOREX demand: Okuroumu
Home / Cover / National / Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying ex-Rob Kardashian’s lover in UK

Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying ex-Rob Kardashian’s lover in UK

— 13th June 2017

Folarin, son of Chief (Mrs.) Folorunso Alakija, the World’s richest black woman, got married to his Iranian beauty Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar in an extravagant two billion naira wedding bash.

This came with little or no surprise that Folarin’s wedding was a lavish, no-expense spared, fairy tale affair at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire over the weekend in the UK, estimated to have cost around five million pounds, about N2billion. .

Folarin, who is one of 66-year-old oil tycoon Alakija’s four sons.

The father-of-one, who is in his late 30s and lost his first wife to cancer, tied the knot to his stunning wife in front of friends, family and celebrities, including Victoria’s Secret Angel, Shanina Shaik.

While Folarin makes his money as an entrepreneur, investor and cinematographer, it’s his mother who has an estimated fortune of $2.1 billion.

Forbes ranks her as the 14th richest person in Africa but the richest woman in the country. She is number 80 on its global Power Women list and overtook Oprah Winfrey as the richest woman of African descent in the world in 2014.

It is thought the family flew hundreds of close friends and family members over from Nigeria, who were no doubt put up in the lavish hotel for the weekend.

The Woodstock venue, which is the ancestral home of Sir Winston Churchill, was kitted out with one million white roses, a lavish cake decorated with hundreds of ornate white roses and even hosted pop star Robin Thicke at an estimated cost of £150,000.

Chief and Chief (Mrs.) Alakija

Wedding planners believe the venue hire was exclusively hired at a cost of £150,000 with the bespoke marquee and bespoke marble floor with their initials etched in gold costing around £200,000 on top.

According to the venue’s website, the cost of hiring the whole venue is on application but hiring just the palace and state rooms costs £33,000.

The breathtaking flowers were the work of Jeff Leatham, who is known for his elaborate decorating of the Kardashian’s homes.

Bringing over 30 staff members to the UK for the ceremony, Jeff adorned every inch of the venue with copious amounts of roses and white orchids.

Jeff, who can command up to £250,000 for flowers, has worked for Madonna, Oprah and Tina Turner. He was also the man behind the flowers at Eva Longoria and Tony Parker’s wedding.

Guests were also treated to a surprise performance from Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, who reportedly costs around £150,000 to hire and would have been flown over from the US, as well as a magnificent firework display in the hotel grounds later in the evening.

Folarin’s new wife, who once dated, Rob Kardashian, studied Bio-Engineering and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Manchester, has a graduate Diploma in Law and has also worked as a model and marketing consultant. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying ex-Rob Kardashian’s lover in UK

— 13th June 2017

Folarin, son of Chief (Mrs.) Folorunso Alakija, the World’s richest black woman, got married to his Iranian beauty Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar in an extravagant two billion naira wedding bash. This came with little or no surprise that Folarin’s wedding was a lavish, no-expense spared, fairy tale affair at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire over the weekend…

Share

  • Court grants Diezani-Madueke aide permission to travel abroad

    — 13th June 2017

    Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted Jide Omokore, an aide to Alison Diezani-Madueke, the former Petroleum Minister, permission to travel abroad. Justice Dimgba had on April 26, 2017, granted Omokore permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on…

    Share

  • DHQ to investigate Navy/Police clash in Calabar

    — 13th June 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police in Calabar, Cross Rivers State. The committee is to among others find out the causes of the clash that resulted to the death of three…

    Share

  • Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that the National Assembly’s commitment to the timely passage of the Whistle-Blower Protection  Bill. Dogara, who declared open a workshop  by  House Committee on Financial Crimes and members of Civil Society on the whistle-blowing bill, stressed the importance of supporting the…

    Share

  • Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The  Movement  for the Actualisation  of the Sovereign  State of Biafra (MASSOB)  has  sought the support of  the  Northern Elders Forum to  end  what it called the imminent collapse of  peaceful co-existence in  Nigeria,  following  recent  quit notice issued to Igbo’s to leave Northern states by  Coalition of Arewa Youth. The…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share