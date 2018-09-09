Alaigbo regional physical development plan

Town Planners in the South-East have opted to fight the course of restructuring by another means. Late General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu fought with arms and Nnamdi Kanu who came recently did not carry guns but his mood was more than a General in the army. Both faced expected stiff reactions from the benefiting class and so did not make much impact. Their failures threw up the need for a change in strategy. From the look of things, every indication suggests that the town planners have been infected by the bug flying about and that is a good one.

Changes can be peaceful or bloody. The national question has been there since independence and efforts to resolve it have sometimes turned very fatal. The civil war is one of such and we all know it was costly. Accounts say over three million lives, mainly Igbo, we lost. This is exclusive of unquantifiable infrastructural destruction which included personal properties. Surprisingly since then the issue of acceptable political administrative architecture and other questions have remained thorny matters till today and from the look of things would remain so for a long time.

The country has managed to go on as one not because these unresolved matters are not pulling at the bonds of unity, but rather the disequilibrium has thrown up a situation in which some have become beneficiaries of the status quo, leaving others as miserable losers. The core north benefited from the upheaval of the 60s, they are holding tight to it and even ready to fight to keep what they have. No one should begrudge them. Given the way we behave 90 percent of us would do exactly the same. It is difficult for a healthy living being to spit out sugar from the mouth. The way the North has held on to its advantages and whether such is healthy for our union is entirely a different matter but the truth remains that you cannot be advantaged and want to talk and act like the disadvantaged, that would amount to stupidity of the highest order.