Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death

A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, has sympathised with Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson at 72.

In a letter of condolence, Alaibe said the unexpected news of the death of Madam Dickson brought back the sad feelings he personally experienced over the death of his mother some years back.

The pioneer chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme urged the governor to thank God for the fruitful life of his mother, which built hopes in others and groomed someone who has become the pride of his community.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

He said while it was natural for Dickson to shed tears and sorrow over her late mother, “I urge you to gather strength and draw inspiration and hope from the fact that she has completed her mission on earth; and she is going home for a warm reception and a deserved peaceful rest.

“It is with deep sympathy and a sense of equal loss that I commiserate with you over the untimely death of your beloved mother and inspiration, Madam GoldCoast Dickson,” he said.