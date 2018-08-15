– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death
15th August 2018 - Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss
15th August 2018 - Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
15th August 2018 - 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
15th August 2018 - Victor Moses drops in Chelsea rating
15th August 2018 - Real, Atletico in Super Cup showdown
15th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa promises more for Al Nassr
Home / National / Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death
ALAIBE

Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death

— 15th August 2018

A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, has sympathised with Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson at 72.

In a letter of condolence, Alaibe said the unexpected news of the death of Madam Dickson brought back the sad feelings he personally experienced over the death of his mother some years back.

The pioneer chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme urged the governor to thank God for the fruitful life of his  mother, which built hopes in others and groomed someone who has become the pride of his community.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

He said while it was natural for Dickson to shed tears and sorrow over her late mother, “I urge you to gather strength and draw inspiration and hope from the fact that she has completed her mission on earth; and she is going home for a warm reception and a deserved peaceful rest.

“It is with deep sympathy and a sense of equal loss that I commiserate with you over the untimely death of your beloved mother and inspiration, Madam GoldCoast Dickson,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ALAIBE

Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death

— 15th August 2018

A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, has sympathised with Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson at 72. In a letter of condolence, Alaibe said the unexpected news of the death of Madam Dickson brought back the sad feelings he personally…

  • BUHARI

    Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Adjogbe said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the…

  • ODILI

    Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

    — 15th August 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Nigerians from all walks of life, on Tuesday, praised former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for his contributions towards the development of his state and Nigeria in general. In their remarks at a lecture organised by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to mark Odili’s 70th birthday, they hailed Odili for…

  • WIKE

    2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

    — 15th August 2018

    Former governor of Kano State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for second term, saying the governor has done well in projects execution. Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, Kwankwaso…

  • Galadima

    Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer

    — 15th August 2018

    Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has presented a cheque of N5 million to Israel Zakari Galadima. The young man from Biu Local Government Area in southern part of Borno State, scored 364 marks to come first in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB). The presentation was in fulfillment of the governor’s…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share