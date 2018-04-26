The Sun News
Alagbon CP reads riot act to fraudsters, others

Alagbon CP reads riot act to fraudsters, others

— 26th April 2018

Fraudsters hanging around Force CID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, premises have been advised are to relocate from the environment. Commissioner of Police in charge of the annex, Mr. Ibrahim Sabo Umar, said police declared war on the criminals:

“In planned joint operation with other security agencies including the Immigration, Prison Service and Customs, we will chase away fraudsters who come to Alagbon to conduct illegal business and dupe innocent people.

“Police officers are warned to stay away from illegal duties and corruption. Anybody caught will face the wrath of law. I have started sanitising the Force CID personnel.

“Officers who are not ready to work, there is a way out for them. Very soon, Alagbon will be re-launched, put in a good shape and back the to its old glory. The officers promised me that they are ready to fight criminals and conduct thorough investigations by applying professionalism in their job.

“On the issue of corruption, it is our duty and directive from Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, that the police should imbibe the mission and vision on community policing.

“It is the duty of police officers to have good relationship with the public to work together to fight criminals in the society. Officers should follow the IGP’s directive and be ready to apply the community policing and ready to serve the public.

“We are planning to train and re-train officers on how to conduct investigations properly. The Foresic Department in Alagbon is totally equipped for this purpose. The Legal Section is also doing very well in court cases. Other departments are equally doing well.

“I am operating an open door policy. Anybody can come and lodge his or her complain and we are ready to render assistance.”

