David Alaba

Alaba escapes serious injury

— 14th August 2018

Bayern Munich have revealed that David Alaba did not suffer ligament damage during Sunday evening’s DFL Supercup meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old hobbled off the field during the closing stages of his side’s 5-0 thumping at the Commerzbank Arena following a challenge with Danny da Costa.

READ ALSO Andy Murray crashes out of Cincinnati Masters

There had been fears that Alaba was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but medical tests on Monday morning suggest that the versatile full-back avoided any serious damage.

A Bayern statement read: “Alaba suffered a badly bruised knee in last night’s Supercup win, and has not sustained any ligament damage

