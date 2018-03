Reuters/NAN

Somalia’s al Shabaab group killed five police officers early on Friday in northeast Kenya, in an area where the Islamist militants have in the past attacked military and civilian targets, a senior official said.

Eric Oronyi, deputy commissioner for Lafey sub-county in Mandera county said: “four police officers and a reservist have died in the attack” .

He said three other officers were wounded and one was in serious condition.